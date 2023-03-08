The Best From Our Tests: A Review of YETI's LoadOut GoBox

Below we break down the pros and cons of YETI's newest version of the LoadOut GoBox 30 and who is best suited to use it.

The most noticeable upgrade is the addition of YETI's HeftyHauler Handle, which allows you to carry the box one-handed. That's a significant upgrade for me as I typically use this box for fly-fishing outings, making it easier to haul the container to and from the car with one hand and my fly rod in the other. Second, YETI improved its latch-closure system, making opening and closing the latches with one hand easier. And YETI reconfigured the top to make the boxes stackable if you have more than one. YETI also added two sizes—the 15 and 60—to the 30, which it has had for a few years.

A solid gearbox might be one of the most underrated to have on hand. It's an excellent way to organize, store, and transport gear from home to your next adventure. YETI's LoadOut GoBox is the best gearbox we've owned, and the newest version just got some nifty upgrades to boost its usability.

TripSavvy / Nathan Allen

Divider, caddy, and zippered pockets make for excellent organization

Perhaps the best part about this case, especially compared to others, is the organization. A removable separator divides the main compartment in two or keeps one large area for gear storage. The caddy helps separate smaller items from the rest of the main compartment. But the coolest feature is the three zippered pockets underneath the lid. I've found this particularly helpful for fly-fishing gear, storing things like a neck gaiter, extra layers, or leader, tippet, or a smaller fly box.

The box's organization also makes it ideal for camping trips to beach days as the zippered pockets underneath the lid help separate items from wet or dirty items you might store in the main compartment.

TripSavvy / Nathan Allen

The GoBox features the durability you'd expect from a YETI product

YETI became infamous for its rugged coolers. And while the LoadOut GoBox doesn't have the insulation and isn't a cooler, it looks, feels, and performs like one of YETI's bomber coolers. The GoBox feels every bit as indestructible, and I have so much confidence in its ability to take falls or get dragged behind a truck without it breaking.

My favorite aspect of the GoBox's durability is its performance in and around water. First, it floats, which is super convenient while on or near water. It meets international standards as a fully submergible product that can keep products dry for at least 30 minutes. The seal of the GoBox also meets international standards for being totally dustproof.

TripSavvy / Nathan Allen

Locking capabilities, and non-slip feet help with security

If you keep the GoBox in the back of your truck and are concerned about security, there are two places on the lid where separately-sold locks are compatible. YETI also sells a tie-down kit allowing you to actually latch it to your truck, vehicle, or boat. We also love the non-slip feet, which help keep the GoBox from sliding around while in the boat or vehicle. And the boxes are stackable, so storing them while not in use is easier.

Who should buy the YETI LoadOut GoBox? YETI's LoadOut GoBox is a fishing-focused box that adapts well to various uses. But we first consider this the ideal fishing box. Specific to fly-fishing, it's just the perfect way to store gear when not in use and carry waders, boots, extra clothing, and other items to and from the river. This box also works as a general camp or gearbox. We could see it being particularly helpful in storing and hauling camp kitchen items, especially for families. And it'd also be an excellent option for climbers looking to store and carry climbing gear.

TripSavvy / Nathan Allen

Why Trust TripSavvy

Nathan Allen is TripSavvy's Outdoor Gear Editor. While a lot of his life is unorganized, his fly-fishing gear is always organized. That's thanks in part to the LoadOut GoBox. He also likes rugged tote bags for hauling camping and fly-fishing gear, like YETI's Carryall Camino Tote. But he prefers the organization and shape of the LoadOut GoBox.