Two NYC Airports Now Offer Rapid COVID-19 Testing

As part of the "new normal," more and more airports are implementing COVID-19 test facilities in their terminals; the latest to begin on-site testing are two New York area airports, John F. Kennedy International in Queens and Newark International in Newark, New Jersey.

Both airports have partnered with XpresCheck—you're likely familiar with sister company XpresSpa, which offers passengers in-airport massages, manicures, and the like—for rapid testing facilities that provide results in just 15 minutes.

“Cutting the time for results to 15 minutes or less changes the testing paradigm for travelers and airport employees, creating a series of benefits," Dr. Marcelo Venegas, an XpresCheck medical officer, said in a statement. "It means early detection results are known in time to take appropriate measures to prevent disease transmission. This is literally a shortcut to a safer environment for airport staff, travelers, and all of the communities in which they come in contact."

JFK and Newark now join a group of more than two dozen airports worldwide that offer rapid testing through XpresSpa. "We’ve already identified 60 large hub and medium hub airports and are in advanced discussions to open additional locations," XpresSpa Group CEO Doug Satzman said in a statement. "Our expansion plan includes offering a range of appropriate services and treatments too. We are proud to be playing our part in supporting the return of air travel to pre-pandemic levels by making sure both airport employees and travelers feel safe and confident when they come to the airport.”

While rapid testing is one major step in limiting the spread of coronavirus, passengers should note that a rapid test result may not be valid for entry into certain foreign countries: many countries require PCR test results, which are typically taken via a nasal swab and can take a few days to receive results. But the rapid tests can provide peace of mind for travelers, ultimately making the airport and flying experience safer overall.