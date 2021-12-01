Travel News Air Travel These Are the Worst (and Best) Airlines in the World, Study Says You get what you pay for By Stefanie Waldek Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 12/01/21 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Jevgenij Kulikov / Getty Images Everyone loves a good deal on airfare, but how low are you willing to go? According to a new study by luggage storage company Bounce, some of the worst airlines in the world are low-cost carriers, primarily in the Americas and Europe. To determine its rankings, Bounce took into consideration data about airlines' punctuality, baggage allowance, staff service, seat comfort, meals, and the number of complaints received. Then, they crunched those numbers to determine an airline's index score out of a possible 10. At the very bottom of the domestic airline rankings are Spirit Airlines (score: 2.5) and Allegiant Air (2.8), both of which are budget carriers. But the third worst U.S. airline is one of the big three: American Airlines. Bounce gave the airline a pretty low score of 4.2; it's still vastly better than Spirit and Allegiant, but far below the top domestic scorer, Delta Air Lines, which earned an 8.9. Then on the international side, we have Viva Air Colombia, which scored just one out of five in each of the judged categories for an index score of 3.4. The best thing the airline has going for it? It somehow had the second-fewest complaints of all international airlines between January and June 2021, per the U.S. Department of Transportation. Following Viva Air Colombia is Mexico's Viva Aerobus (3.6), Volaris Airlines (4.0), and Ireland's Ryanair (4.2), best known for its backpacker-friendly fares across Europe. On the other end of the spectrum, the world's best airlines are a bevy of Asian carriers, including Ana All Nippon Airways (9.6) and Singapore Airlines (9.5). It seems that in the case of airlines, you definitely get what you pay for. For the full list of rankings and details about the study's methodology, head to Bounce's blog. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit 7 Best Best Airlines in the US 7 Rental Car Companies to Avoid The 14 Cheapest Airlines in North and South America The Best and Worst Airline Rewards Programs What Are the Top Airlines in Latin America? The Safest Airlines in the World These Are the Worst Airports and Airlines for Delays United Just Dropped a Daylight Saving Flash Sale With Flights As Low As $39 Delta Is Pushing for Banned Passenger Lists to Be Shared Between Airlines There's a (Another) Brand New Airline in the U.S. Here's What You Need to Know Do You Fly on the World's Most Popular Airlines? Starting Next Month, United Will Become the First Fully-Vaccinated Airline (Sort Of) Singapore Airlines Announces New Quarantine-Free Flights Between the U.S. and Singapore Why Did Spirit Airlines Have so Many Cancelations Last Week? United Airlines Will Launch Routes to 5 Brand-New Destinations in 2022 Airlines Are Now Adding—and Dropping—Flights in Anticipation of Future Travel