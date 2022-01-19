These Are the World's Most Picturesque Five-Star Hotels, According to Instagram

Your snaps have spoken: Dubai's Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is the world's most beautiful five-star hotel.

A recent study by U.K.-based personal finance company Money analyzed more than nine million Instagram hashtags associated with the world's five-star hotels, then ranked the top contenders from highest to lowest to create a list of the cream of the crop. Burj Al Arab's hashtag has been used in Instagram photos over two million times, making it the most photographed luxury hotel on the social media platform.

While the study focuses on five-star hotels, the extravagant Burj Al Arab actually boasts an impressive seven stars. With gold-trimmed showers, Rolls Royce chauffeur service, Hermés bath products, and even a pillow menu, it's no surprise that travelers from around the world want to show off their stay at the lavish institution.

Other favorites include the floating villas of Soneva Jani in the Maldives, with a whopping 451,461 hashtags, as well as New York City's timeless Plaza Hotel, with 160,237 hashtags.

Take a look at the properties that rounded up the top 10:



Burj Al Arab, Dubai

Soneva Jani, Maldives

Bellagio, Las Vegas

The Plaza, New York

The Beverly Hills Hotel, California

Halekulani Hotel, Honolulu

Claridges Hotel, London

The Ritz, Paris

Niyama, Maldives