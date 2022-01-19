Travel News Hotels These Are the World's Most Picturesque Five-Star Hotels, According to Instagram All of them are picture perfect By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 01/19/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Your snaps have spoken: Dubai's Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is the world's most beautiful five-star hotel. A recent study by U.K.-based personal finance company Money analyzed more than nine million Instagram hashtags associated with the world's five-star hotels, then ranked the top contenders from highest to lowest to create a list of the cream of the crop. Burj Al Arab's hashtag has been used in Instagram photos over two million times, making it the most photographed luxury hotel on the social media platform. While the study focuses on five-star hotels, the extravagant Burj Al Arab actually boasts an impressive seven stars. With gold-trimmed showers, Rolls Royce chauffeur service, Hermés bath products, and even a pillow menu, it's no surprise that travelers from around the world want to show off their stay at the lavish institution. Other favorites include the floating villas of Soneva Jani in the Maldives, with a whopping 451,461 hashtags, as well as New York City's timeless Plaza Hotel, with 160,237 hashtags. Take a look at the properties that rounded up the top 10: Burj Al Arab, Dubai Soneva Jani, Maldives Bellagio, Las Vegas The Plaza, New York The Beverly Hills Hotel, California Halekulani Hotel, Honolulu Claridges Hotel, London The Ritz, Paris Niyama, Maldives W Barcelona Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. James Andrews. "The Most Beautiful Five-Star Hotels Around the World." Money.co.uk, January 5, 2022 Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit You Can Now Tour Dubai's Burj Al Arab—One of the World’s Most Exclusive Hotels Downtown Houston's Newest Hotel Is an Art Deco Lover's Dream 48 Hours in Dubai: The Ultimate Itinerary Where to Go in 2019 One of St. Barth's Most Exclusive Luxury Hotels Is Back The 25 Best Things to Do in Los Angeles Best Paris Hotels of 2022 Inside Tampa's First Five-Star Hotel and Super Bowl Headquarters The History Behind the World's Most Iconic Hotel Bars You Can Win a Beach Getaway from Hard Rock Hotels Just for Sharing Your Love Story Ready to Live Like a Roy? The Italian Villa on 'Succession' Is Now on Airbnb Porsche Design Group Is Launching a New Hotel Brand The Riviera Maya Just Got a New Luxury Hotel—and It Floats Over a Mangrove Forest This New Boutique Hotel in Indianapolis Celebrates All Things Indy This Caribbean Island Created the World's Most Exclusive COVID-19 Bubble 50 States, 50 Staycations: The Best Staycation in Every State