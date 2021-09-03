The World’s Longest River Cruise Itinerary Was Just Announced

It hasn’t been an easy year for the cruising industry, but AmaWaterways isn’t letting that hold them back. Instead, they’re aiming to make waves and break records. Yesterday, the company announced a new 46-night luxury river cruise itinerary that will float passengers to 14 different countries.

Specially curated by AmaWaterways President Rudi Schreiner, the sprawling new itinerary is officially the longest river cruise itinerary in the world. “At AmaWaterways, we continually anticipate the needs of our guests and always strive to provide innovative experiences that push industry standards,” Schreiner said in the announcement. “With the pent-up demand for travel we are seeing and the increase in requests for our longer cruises,” he continued. “We feel this is the perfect time to introduce our incredible, all-new Seven River Journey.”

The trip will be broken up into segments that take the 144 guests along seven different rivers via four of the company’s award-winning ships.

The first leg will start on the AmaLyra as a weeklong roundtrip journey along the Seine to Paris before switching to the AmaKristina for a weeklong journey on the Saone and Rhone rivers, stopping at both Lyon and Tarascon, France.

Consider it a warm up because the last two legs are packed with ports, starting aboard the AmaPrima, where guests will spend three weeks cruising the Rhine, Moselle, and Main Rivers on their way to ports in Switzerland, Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. Passengers will spend the last two weeks of this once-in-a-lifetime itinerary on the Danube visiting Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria, and Romania aboard the AmaVerde.

The all-inclusive itinerary covers meals, activities, and more than 130 excursions that include bucket list experiences like sailing in Paris, visiting 17 different UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and walking along the D-Day landing beaches of Normandy. AmaWaterways’ ships also promise luxury amenities that include everything from gourmet dining and excellent wine lists to an onboard wellness center, complimentary laundry, transfers, and all gratuities—to name a few.

The Seven River Journey will set sail on its inaugural journey on June 1, 2023, and AmaWaterways will begin accepting reservations beginning March 15, 2021. Prices start at $25,999 per person, and you can book online.