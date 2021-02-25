Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

While International Women's Day is a great reason to shop these businesses right now, it's important to be conscious and support women business owners today and every day.

In honor of International Women's Day which falls on March 8, we found it fitting to highlight some of our favorite woman-owned brands in the travel industry. From workout leggings to travel accessories , these brands carry goodies for every type of traveler—whether you're a fully independent traveler , or prefer a group trip . While travel might be on hold right now, these brands all have products you can use daily. And when the time comes to find your next travel adventure , you'll be prepped.

Our Top Picks

01 of 08 Dagne Dover Courtesy of Dagne Dover Buy on Dagnedover.com Three women, Jessy Dover, Deepa Gandhi, and Melissa Mash, started Dagne Dover in 2013. As busy women in New York City, they had specific needs to hold everything they needed throughout the day, and what they needed didn't seem to exist. They started off with the perfect work tote and clutch-wallet system and expanded to include gym bags, backpacks, laptop sleeves, and much more. All of the products use non-toxic materials, are made responsibly, and help minimize waste, plus the line is 100 percent vegan. If you have your packing list perfectly curated and like to travel just with a carry-on, the backpack is a great option, while the Weekender holds everything you'll need for a couple of days away.

02 of 08 Girlfriend Collective Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective Buy on Girlfriend.com Girlfriend Collective started with Ellie and Quang Dinh in 2016, who wanted to showcase how sustainable activewear and style can go hand in hand. The Seattle-based brand was different from the beginning. The couple gave its first round of leggings away for free. The two designed a process that takes old water bottles and fishing nets and creates leggings, which quickly took the world by storm. It's not just the leggings that are ethically-made—the packaging is 100 percent recycled, eco-friendly dye is used, and the factory is SA8000 certified, guaranteeing fair wages and safe conditions for workers. The Dinhs truly think about the process from start to finish to make it as earth-friendly as possible. Girlfriend Collective continues to grace the world with vibrant prints, styles, and an inclusive size range, all of which make this the perfect start to your plane outfit. The 14 Best Loungewear Brands of 2021, According to Travelers

03 of 08 Away Courtesy of Away Buy on Awaytravel.com Founded by Jen Rubio and Steph Korey in 2015, Away started to help the everyday traveler love their luggage. After Rubio's luggage broke while she was traveling in an airport (every traveler's nightmare) she teamed up with her former co-worker from Warby Parker, Korey, to create something better. Away has developed quite the cult following since its launch. The beloved Carry-On makes traveling a breeze and looks good, too. The polycarbonate, hard-shell rolling bag holds everything we need whether we're heading out on a long weekend, or a big bucket list trip. Away Carry-On Review

04 of 08 Outdoor Voices Courtesy of Outdoor Voices Buy on Outdoorvoices.com Born out of her passion for running, Tyler Haney founded Outdoor Voices in 2014, and it has since flourished into a premier activewear brand. Haney's goal was to get everyone #DoingThings, whether that meant hiking, biking, dancing, or walking to get a coffee. Fitness should be fun and this brand brings that lens to its workout leggings, sweats, sports bras, and more.

Continue to 5 of 8 below.

05 of 08 S'well S'well Buy on Swell.com Sarah Kauss started S'well in 2010 to help minimize our dependence on single-use plastic bottles. Sustainable didn't used to mean beautiful, so Kauss decided to tackle that problem head-on, and create a chic travel companion. She launched with a 17-ounce bottle (that we now see all over Instagram), and over a decade later, has expanded to a variety of sizes and into food storage, all in prints, colors, and textures. When traveling you're going to need a reliable water bottle, so you can stay properly hydrated—just be sure to check you're good to drink the water before filling up your S'well. The 13 Best Water Bottles of 2021

06 of 08 Coalition Snow Courtesy of Coalition Snow Buy on Coalitionsnow.com Started in 2014, Coalition Snow wanted to create a more inclusive ski and snowboard world. Founded by Jen Gurecki and Lauren Bello Okerman, the two combined their experience and love for the outdoors to design skis and boards for women. After learning that most ski companies just 'shrink it and pink it,' meaning brands make products for women by making them smaller and turning them pink, Coalition Snow set out to change that. It wanted to put women first, including trans women and non-binary individuals—groups that have not typically been top of mind in the snowsports industry. For every ski and snowboard that's sold, a tree is planted in rural Kenya in partnership with the non-profit Zawadisha. Outside of hardgoods, you'll also find slope-friendly gear, home goods, leggings, and lots more—all great for your next ski weekend.

07 of 08 SummerSalt Summersalt Buy on Summersalt.com Bathing suits are notoriously hard to shop for, mostly due to imperfect fits. Summersalt founders Lori Coulter and Reshma Chamberlin took over 1.5 million measurements of 10,000 women's bodies to change that. Then they created bathing suits designed to fit all those women, so you don't have to worry about bunching or bagging in odd places. The brand also is conscious of its materials—both the fabrics and packaging are recycled. Whether you can't wait for warmer weather, or are planning your next cruise, a proper fitting suit should always be on your packing list. The 12 Best Places to Buy Bathing Suits