After seven months of meeting through screens, most people are pretty comfortable with Zoom and other video-conferencing platforms. And the concept of a virtual background, which can transform your room into literally whatever you want, is no longer a new one. Back in March, the TripSavvy team debuted a collection of travel-inspired Zoom backgrounds, each selected by our editors, but with the change in seasons upon us (and plenty of work from home days ahead of us!), we thought it was time for a new set.

With winter wonderlands in mind, we took another look through our photographers' archives to bring a fresh set of six wintry backgrounds for all your meetings, family dinners, and friend dates.

To download the backgrounds, click the heading title, then right-click to save the image to your computer. To add a Virtual Background to Zoom, navigate to Preferences > Virtual Background, and upload your image. Enjoy!