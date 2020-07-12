After seven months of meeting through screens, most people are pretty comfortable with Zoom and other video-conferencing platforms. And the concept of a virtual background, which can transform your room into literally whatever you want, is no longer a new one. Back in March, the TripSavvy team debuted a collection of travel-inspired Zoom backgrounds, each selected by our editors, but with the change in seasons upon us (and plenty of work from home days ahead of us!), we thought it was time for a new set.
With winter wonderlands in mind, we took another look through our photographers' archives to bring a fresh set of six wintry backgrounds for all your meetings, family dinners, and friend dates.
To download the backgrounds, click the heading title, then right-click to save the image to your computer. To add a Virtual Background to Zoom, navigate to Preferences > Virtual Background, and upload your image. Enjoy!
Cascade Mountains 1
Imagine yourself one with the elements in the gorgeous Cascade Mountain Range. This kind of wilderness camping is indeed isolated, but not so achievable for most of us this year. Until we can try winter camping ourselves, we'll keep this picture as inspiration for future trips.
Cascade Mountains 2
If you'd like more landscape in your background, why not this one (also in the Cascades)? It looks a bit less cozy and a bit more rugged, but with so many snow-covered trees, there's still plenty of charm. And you don't have to worry about your head blocking any key elements.
Elk
While you're unlikely to be able to cozy up to an elk in real life, you can use this background to pretend you're handing out with one. This elk in particular looks super cuddly with thick fur, a light dusting of snow on its head, and those majestic antlers. (They, uniquely for deer species, keep their antlers until late winter.)
Jasper 1
This little wooden gazebo in Canada's Jasper National Park just oozes winter charm. Maybe it's the thick coating of snow on the roof or the lovely collection of evergreens around it, but something about this image screams winter. (It's my personal favorite of the bunch.)
Jasper 2
This scene, also in Jasper, gives a slight impression of loneliness, which may seem like the absolute last thing that anyone would want right now, but sometimes there's a real beauty in solitude. Add in the gorgeous sky over a gently sloping mountain, and the overall effect is enchanting.
Christmas Market
Germany's famed Christmas markets are canceled for 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy some of the iconic holiday cheer. Transport yourself to Berlin with this photo and bring the Christmas market home with a cozy sweater and steaming hot mug of gluhwein (though mulled cider should also do the trick).