Winter Park's Newest Resort Will Make You Feel Like a Jet-Setting '70s Celebrity

Do you frequently scour Instagram or Pinterest for vintage '70s aesthetic, wishing you could make real your dreams of living an outdoorsy life in a retro A-Frame house far from the city? If so, 2023 may finally be your year.

Beginning in January, A-Frame Club will offer a collection of 31 eponymous cabins in Winter Park, Colorado. Each 475-square-foot cabin spans two light-filled stories, including a main floor living room, kitchenette, and full bath with shower, along with a lofted bedroom and freestanding Japanese onsen-style soaking tub—perfect for that ski-après Insta shot.

Designed by Portland, Oregon-based Skylab Architects in partnership with Zeppelin Development, A-Frame Club is situated on two acres in Old Town Winter Park, less than a third of a mile from the longest continually operated ski resort in Colorado. In addition to the cabins, the site will also include a saloon, which is open to both the public and hotel guests and features an elevated wood-fired menu of French Alpine-inspired food and drinks like Croque Monsieur and French onion soup.

A-Frame Club's rustic bar will also feature a heated outdoor après deck with extensive mountain views. The après-ski-inspired menu focuses on classic cocktails, herbal liquors and spirits, and hot cocktail options perfect for beating the winter chill. There will also be a selection of beers on tap from local Colorado breweries.

Stephan Werk

A geometric elevated boardwalk connects the cabins themselves, and the arrangement of the cabins preserves existing trees while allowing guests to seemingly float among the forest around them. The layout is also designed to have an environmentally light footprint and create privacy and ambiance for guests. A nearby signature event lawn with a fire pit offers another communal space for guests to gather.

"A-Frame Club is taking mountain hospitality back to the heyday for skiing in the 70s and 80s that I grew up with," said Kyle Zeppelin, founder of Zeppelin Development. "It's a throwback to a simpler time with cabins at the base of the ski hill that open up directly to the forest and a turned-up party in the lodge."

Stephan Werk

Zeppelin Development worked closely alongside Skylab and Denver-based Wunder Werkz to incorporate the hotel's nostalgic-forward branding into the overall design. They, much like you, looked to classic ads from the '70s for design inspiration. The design team also worked with designers and furniture houses whose work has a strong sense of form and movement that stands against the angular A-frame architecture. In the cabins and throughout the property, 1970s ski art and vintage print advertisements can be found along with original Hunter S. Thompson photographs to give you even more retro ski lodge vibes.

So, if you're ready to make your Instagram likes a reality, A-Frame Club is a modern outdoors experience with roots planted in the nostalgia of the past.