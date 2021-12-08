Travel News Cruises Windstar's New 79-Day European Cruise Hits up More Than 20 Countries Your bucket list doesn’t even stand a chance Written by Katherine Alex Beaven Instagram Katherine Alex Beaven is a freelance news writer for TripSavvy. She’s lived abroad in Italy, Japan, South Africa, and Australia. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Katherine Alex Beaven Updated 08/12/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 08/12/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Courtesy of Windstar Feel like you missed out on a lot of travel in the past 18 months? Need to make up for lost time when it comes to crossing off that bucket list? Never fear, Windstar is here—and they’ve just opened up reservations for their brand new Grand European Bucket List Adventure sailings. And when they say grand, they mean it. The Grand European Bucket List boasts a whale of an itinerary. At 79-days, it’s the longest ever for the small ship cruise line. Before you go booking, know this: it’s going to be busy—only eight of your days on the journey will be spent at sea. Yup, you’ll be in and out of a plethora of European ports, crossing lines off your bucket list nearly every single day. Don’t worry; you’ll have time to mentally and physically prepare, adjust your must-do lists, and load up on whatever goodies you’ll want to have on hand for the 11-plus-week sailing. The first Grand European cruise isn’t scheduled to leave from Stockholm, Sweden, until July 25, 2023. On this trip of a lifetime, you’ll disembark in over 22 different countries, get a ship’s-eye-view of the Baltic, Northern Atlantic, Mediterranean, and the Black Sea. The longer length of the itinerary also means you’ll get to spend more time in select destinations, such as Cophenhagen, Amsterdam, and Bordeaux, by staying overnight in port. Guests aboard the Grand European cruises will also get first looks at some new Windstar ports, including Arendal, Norway, and Hamburg and Binz, Germany. The cruise ends in Turkey where guests will transfer to Windstar’s brand new all-suite, 312-person yacht, where the last legs of the itinerary will wind through the Kiel and Corinth Canals. “We’re attributing our bookings to a pent-up demand for travel after most of the world has been sequestered for a year,” says Windstar’s president, Christopher Prelog. Don’t know if you can commit to over 11 weeks on a cruise, but want to get out and see the world nonetheless? Consider Windstar’s 60-day Grand South Pacific or the 56-day Grand Caribbean Adventure instead. Whichever you choose, Prelog advises you to get it locked in as soon as possible: "My advice is to book early as increased demand is real." Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Royal Caribbean Releases New Guidelines for Summer Florida Sailings Infinity Pools on a Cruise Ship? Norwegian's New Ship Class Is Brimming With Firsts The World’s Longest River Cruise Itinerary Was Just Announced Uniworld's New Mystery Cruise Is Perfect for Cruisers Who Love Surprises After a Year of No Cruises, We Finally Have a Comeback Date Everyone's Going to Europe This Summer—But Here's How You Can Beat the Crowds Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan on the Future of LGBTQ+ Travel How to Travel from Stockholm to Helsinki by Plane, Ferry, and Car Disney's New Cruise Ship Is Setting Sail In June 2022—See Inside I Hitched a Ride On a Cargo Ship to Scuba Dive in Remote South Pacific Islands Cruise Ships' Recent COVID-19 Cases Might Actually Be Good News—Here's Why Guide to Lübeck Cruise Your Way to the Ruins of Greece and Egypt Two Cruise Lines Are Offering Land-Only Alaska Itineraries This Summer The Cruise Comeback Date Is Now Even Closer Thanks to These Two Cruise Lines Where to Go in 2021: 10 Future Trips You Can Start Planning Now