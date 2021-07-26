Travel News Tech & Gear Need a New Passport Photo? This Luxury Travel Brand Will Take One You'll Love Luggage company Rimowa debuts a passport photo studio in NYC Written by Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Stefanie Waldek Updated 07/26/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 07/26/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Twitter Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Courtesy of Rimowa View Map RIMOWA Address 99 Prince St, New York, NY 10012, USA Get directions Phone +1 970-452-9576 Web Visit website While Rimowa might be a luxury luggage brand by day, it's now moonlighting as a passport photographer—one whose sole purpose is to help you take a portrait that actually looks good. The German travel company has set up a photo studio inside its flagship in New York's SoHo neighborhood, and the entire experience is definitely on-brand for Rimowa. (Read: sophisticated and stylish.) Visitors to the store will find a sci-fi-esque self-service photo booth in the back. Take a seat on the adjustable-height stool set beneath flattering lighting, follow the instructions on the touch screen (sorry, smiles still aren't allowed!), and take as many self-portraits as you need until you get the perfect shot. Once that happens, two passport-sized photos will be printed on the spot, while a digital version will be emailed to you. The best detail of all? The service is free of charge. Courtesy of Rimowa While Rimowa intended the passport photo service to start when the boutique first opened last summer, the pandemic had other plans in store—since international travel was halted, the company pushed back its plans until now. "For us, this new location is an exciting opportunity to continue growing the U.S. market and explore innovative ways to connect with our audience on different aspects and touchpoints of modern travel; particularly during this time of more limited mobility," Rimowa's chief marketing officer, Emelie De Vitis, said in a statement. Now, as you dust off your passport in preparation for booking your first international trip in some time, be sure to check the expiration date! If it's time to renew, head to Rimowa, get your new photo, and submit all the paperwork ASAP. While the renewal process might be a hassle, at least getting your picture taken won't be! Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit What to Know About the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 The Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales for 2021 The Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale 2021: The Best Travel Deals Right Now Millennial and Gen Z Trends That Just Might Impact Travel Forever The 10 Best Places to Buy Luggage in 2021 Your Guide to Visiting Walt Disney World During the Pandemic Amtrak Has Finally Brought Back Its USA Rail Pass—and It's on Sale JetBlue Debuts All-New Business-Class Suites with Private Doors The Best Woman-Owned Brands to Shop Today and Everyday The 12 Best Hardside Luggage Bags of 2021 The 11 Best Luggage Brands of 2021 These Countries Are Inviting US Citizens to Live and Work Remotely A Halt in Travel Means a Struggle and Pivot for Luggagemakers The 10 Best Passport Holders of 2021 Air Travel Is Back—Here's What You Need to Know About Flying This Summer Wyndham Hotels' New Giveaway Wants to Pay Someone to Take Two Weeks Vacation