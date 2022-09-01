What We're Most Excited About at REI's Labor Day Sale

REI's Labor Day Sale is officially here, and it's one of the biggest of the year. The sale began on Aug. 26 and will run till Sept. 5. While everyone can find deals, REI Co-op members get special deals and save more. If you're not already an REI Co-op member, we highly recommend it as the $30 lifetime membership can pay for itself in one sale like this one. These sales can also be overwhelming with the volume of products on sale. We've researched the sale to find our favorite travel and outdoor gear picks. See our picks below.

01 of 12 REI Co-op Outward Low Lawnchair REI View Map Now: $21, Previously: $90 REI Co-op's Outward Low Lawn Chair is a fan favorite among REI customers. This rugged chair features 300-denier ripstop nylon and a DWR treatment to shield rain and moisture. It has a capacity of 250 pounds and weighs less than 7 pounds. REI Co-op camp chairs were some of our favorites during our recent camp chair testing.

02 of 12 NEMO Forte 20 Sleeping Bag REI View Map Now: $100 or $110, Previously: $200 or $220 NEMO makes some of our favorite outdoor gear, and this 20-degree bag is no different. This is a steal for a high-quality backpacking and camping bag loaded with excellent features PrimaLoft RISE insulation, extra elbow and knee room for side sleepers, side openings to let air in and out, and an external draft collar. Bonus: It has 80 percent post-consumer recycled materials.

03 of 12 Bontrager Solstice Bike Helmet REI View Map Now: $34, Previously: $50 Take it from someone who's unfortunately had his fair share of bike accidents: You can never have too many bike helmets. Bontrager's Solstice Bike Helmet is an excellent budget option that complies with the U.S. CPSC Safety Standard for bicycle helmets. If you want an upgraded version with MIPS technology, the MIPS version is also on sale, but for a bit more.

04 of 12 REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack REI View Map Now: $21, Previously: $30 If you haven't heard, fanny packs are cool again. This updated REI Co-op fanny pack is a consumer favorite. It features rugged recycled nylon and polyester and a DWR finish. The bucket-style top loading makes snagging your items easy while in motion. We like this pack for anything from mountain biking to touring around a city on your next vacation.

Continue to 5 of 12 below.

05 of 12 REI Co-op Trail 40 Pack REI View Map Now: $90, Previously: $120 REI's Trail 40 Pack is a do-everything pack. Take it as a carry-on on a day hike, weekend road trips, or overnight backpacking trips. The women's version weighs less than 3 pounds and hauls 40 liters of gear. The U-shaped panel has four zipper sliders for quick access. We also love that REI keeps upgrading its Co-op line with recycled and bluesign-approved materials, which show up in this product.

06 of 12 REI Co-op Cool Trail Split Pack Cooler REI View Map Now: $56, Previously $80 REI's Cool Trail Split Pack Cooler was one of the best in our backpack cooler testing. And now it's on sale. Weighing 2.5 pounds, this pack is half cooler and half normal pack, perfect for day hikes and picnics as you can store gear like jackets and layers in one compartment and cold items like drinks and food in the other. Like the other REI Co-op items on this list, the Cool Trail Split Pack Cooler features recycled and bluesign-approved materials.

07 of 12 Thule Aion Luggage Set REI View Map Now: $142 to $262, Previously: $190 to $350 I've tested this luggage set's carry-on spinner and travel pack for months, and they have become two of my go-to luggage items for flights and road trips. All items feature bluesign-approved and 100 percent recycled polyester with a DWR finish. Take advantage by snagging these top-shelf luggage pieces while they're on sale.

08 of 12 Osprey Porter 30 Travel Pack REI View Map Now: $116, Previously: $155 Osprey's Porter Travel Pack checks all the boxes for a quality travel pack. The U-shaped panel provides easy access to the main compartment. It has three separate exterior pockets for boosted organization. It has a protected laptop sleeve and loads of other intelligent features. Bonus: The pack has rugged recycled and bluesign-approved ripstop materials with a PFC-free DWR coating.

Continue to 9 of 12 below.

09 of 12 HART Outdoor First Aid Day Hike Kit REI View Map Now: $10, Previously: $14 Our rule of thumb is you can never have too many first aid kits on hand. Take advantage and get one of the best on sale. HART Outdoor's Day Hike Kit includes a wide assortment of adhesive bandages, gauze, some medications, a sheet of moleskin, and other first-aid essentials.

10 of 12 CamelBak Pivot Water Bottle REI View Map Now: $11, Previously: $15 Like first-aid kits, we don't think you can have enough water bottles on hand. This BPA-, BPS-, and BPF-free bottle from CamelBak holds up to 32 ounces of liquid and has proprietary material with 10 percent plant-based materials.

11 of 12 Smartwool Hike Medium Crew Socks REI View Map Now: $11, Previously: 20 Our belief is you should never pay full price for socks. They're on sale constantly. And of the dozens on sale at REI's Labor Day Sale, these classics from Smartwool are our favorites. The wool, nylon, and elastane blend is perfect for comfort, preventing blisters and wicking sweat.