Disney's MagicBand+ Is About to Debut—Here Are the Features We're Excited About

For avid Disney fans and casual park-goers alike, Walt Disney World Resort recently announced that it would be debuting the newest generation of MagicBands on July 27, making your Disney theme park experience all the more thrilling.

The MagicBand, which was first introduced in 2013, is a wearable bracelet that works like a ticket, credit card, and room key all in one, allowing you to do things such as enter Walt Disney World Resort parks, purchase food and merchandise, check in at Lightning Lane entrances, and unlock your Disney Resort hotel door—all with a simple tap.

In addition to these tried-and-true features, MagicBand+ will introduce even more "enchanting interactions" throughout the parks, including the "Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters" experience at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, where the band can help you unlock virtual bounties throughout Black Spire Outpost and earn galactic credits, according to Disney.

Meanwhile, those embarking on the "Disney Fab 50 Quest" scavenger hunt can use MagicBand+ to interact with golden sculptures throughout all four theme parks, using the Play Disney Parks app to unlock an augmented reality feature. During nighttime spectaculars like EPCOT's "Harmonious" and Magic Kingdom's "Disney Enchantment," guests will see their bands "light up and complement the magic in the skies."

To augment the storytelling experience even further, the newest iteration of the MagicBand will also have haptic vibrations, gesture recognition, light-up themes that you can customize, and a rechargeable battery.

MagicBand+ will be available online at shopDisney and at select stores around Walt Disney World this Wednesday, July 27. Prices start at $34.99, though Disney Resort hotel guests and Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can get theirs at a discount pre-arrival.

While MagicBand+ is for Walt Disney World Resort parks only, guests visiting Disneyland Resort can anticipate them later this year.