Waldorf Astoria Opens Its First Cancun Resort—Here's What's Inside

View Map Waldorf Astoria Cancun Address Carr Federal Libre 307 Cancun-Tulum, 1E, UPE 248-868 , SM -36 MZ -1 LT -1-01 , 77580 Cancún , Q.R. , Mexico Get directions Phone +1 800-445-8667 Web Visit website

Hilton is one step closer to its 100-property goal in Mexico with the opening of its newest plush resort, the Waldorf Astoria Cancun.

Situated right behind a mangrove nature preserve and on a secluded beach, this 173-room resort is designed to “blend Mexican heritage and modern sophistication.” Hirsch Bedner Associates, the hospitality design firm, created the interior to reflect Cancun’s natural wonders, using features like textured glass, inlaid pearl shell accents, cove lighting, and illuminated crystal. The rooms and suites overlook the ocean and feature private balconies and soaking tubs, with ocean-inspired decor that features a calming blue palette and coral artwork.

Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Cancun

Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Cancun

Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Cancun

Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Cancun

The property features five restaurants and bars, including a signature restaurant, Malpeque, which showcases the delicate art of seafood preparation and the power of fire with a dramatic raw bar and open kitchen. Here you'll get some delicious seafood and a smokey show, while Peacock Alley Lounge, a Waldorf New York original, has been reformatted to emphasize Cancun's beautiful nature scene. For more traditional Mexican fare, head to JA'O, where dishes honor traditional cooking techniques and cantina cooking. The all-day restaurant, Chaya, showcases fresh produce and seasonal ingredients and is open from breakfast to dinner, and there's also the Pool Bar, which serves lighter, healthier meals, delicious cocktails and pressed juices.

The Waldorf Astoria Spa befits the name, combining modern innovation and traditional Mayan culture. The 40,000-square-foot facility features indoor and outdoor treatment rooms, a salon, a sauna, a thermal area, an outdoor pool and garden, and relaxation lounges. If you're looking for something more than just a regular massage, there is also a spiritual menu that offers exclusive ceremonies and therapies based on Mayan traditions to be performed by the resort's Shaman.

The resort also offers an array of on-site activities for families and solo travelers, from kayaking and paddle boarding to yoga and barre classes.

"We believe Mexico's unique combination of people, culture, gastronomy, and natural wonders make it the best global destination for tourism," said Charles El Mann Fasja, the developer of Waldorf Astoria Cancun and the CEO of Parks Hospitality Holdings, in a statement. "We are committed to developing hotels of the future while also sourcing locally, building sustainably, and honoring our country's craftsmanship, which is what truly sets us apart."

