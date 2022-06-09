W Hotels Just Opened Its First Hotel in Portugal

The Algarve region of Portugal is one of the most beautiful in the country—with its striking cliffs, plentiful beaches, and temperate climate—and it just got even more beautiful with a brand new hotel from W Hotels.

W Algarve has 134 rooms and suites with a west-facing balcony, so you’ll be treated to a fantastic sunset no matter which room you’re in. There are 10 ultra-luxe WOW suites with private rooftop terraces, but the real show stopper is the presidential E WOW suite. It covers 2,100 square feet across two floors and has a Bang & Olufsen sound system, rooftop terrace, lap pool, DJ booth, and dining space. If you want to live in the Algarve, and who wouldn’t, there are also 83 W Residences available for stays.

The hotel brand hopes to bring “a unique, modern luxury experience that is focusing on socializing to the Algarve’s hospitality scene,” said Candice D’Cruz, vice president of luxury brands, Europe, Middle East & Africa at Marriott International. The new hotel delivers on that promise in spades, from the pool to the spa to the rooms.

Courtesy of W Algarve

Courtesy of W Algarve

Courtesy of W Algarve

Courtesy of W Algarve

The design throughout the hotel is a blend of airy, organic, and futuristic, with oblong skylights, sculptures that evoke waves, and plenty of bright white walls. Rooms are spacious and beautifully decorated, featuring wood floors, pastel color block carpets, and a cute fish plushie to keep you company. And what’s a Portuguese hotel without some beautiful tiling? There are iridescent fish scale tiles on balcony walls—sure to make sunsets even more awe-inspiring—while bathrooms have intricate teal, yellow, and white tile floors.

While the Algarve has an impressive dining scene, the new W hotel will bring six more restaurants and bars, with the dining program overseen by famed Portuguese chef Nuno Goncalves. Chef Goncalves returns to the Algarve after more than a decade of working at some of London’s top restaurants. Each of the six restaurants offers impressive meals (from new takes on Southern Portuguese fare to award-winning Italian favorites) and even more impressive cocktails.

Rooms are available to book now at the W Algarve website.