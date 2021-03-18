These Dream Family Vacations are Just $20 a Night, Seriously

Even if you’re road-tripping and nixing the airline costs, vacations can cost a pretty penny. This is especially true if you want to kick back in a gorgeous hotel or rental with luxe accommodations. But what if you could stay in a castle or even a tricked-out firehouse for just $20 a night?

Vrbo and Netflix just teamed up to make that far-fetched, wallet-friendly dream a reality for anyone quick enough to book.

To celebrate the new Netflix family comedy "Yes Day," the streaming platform and Vrbo are debuting Yes Day Stays. In the film, the kids are given 24 hours to make up their own rules, and the parents have to say "yes," but with these available accommodations going for just $20 a night, we don't see parents or kids saying anything but!

The 10 available Vrbo rentals include the aforementioned castle and firehouse and lodging with a four-story water slide, an in-home theater, and a mini-golf course.

“We hand-picked some of the coolest vacation homes for Yes Day Stays to make sure kids can have the most unforgettable Yes Day with their families,” Lish Kennedy, vice president of global brand marketing at Vrbo, said in a statement.

The bookings are spread across the U.S., and there’s something for every taste, from the family that wants a bit of relaxation to the younger kids who want to let loose in a once-in-a-lifetime rental.

In Wirtz, Virginia, there’s a five-bedroom, six-bathroom castle that sleeps 12. Not only does it look stately on the outside (and have a lake and a pool), but open the doors, and there’s a full arcade inside.

Also up for grabs: an abode in Santa Fe, New Mexico, that sleeps eight, with a domed living room ceiling and a small cabin that's separate from the house—and the pool holds a modest 40,000 gallons of water if you’re into that sort of thing.

But truly active, or large families, will want to look into the Adventure Island in Clermont, Florida. The home has 14 themed bedrooms (pharaoh, princess, etc.) and can sleep up to 45 people. There’s even a rock-climbing wall and ball pit, and if that’s not enough, the 62-acre private property also has a mini-golf course and a water slide that drops off into the lagoon.

Some of these rentals have an average nightly rate of up to $1,000, so these massively discounted rooms are beyond a steal. Want to snag a stay? Bookings for the 10 properties open on Friday, March 19, at 1 p.m. EST, and the stays need to take place over a weekend in April.