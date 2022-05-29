These Are 2022's Best Vacation Homes, According to Vrbo

The best part? You can rent them right now

Palm Springs

From luxurious mountain lodges to oceanside beach houses and sleek lakeside retreats, the options are endless for the perfect abode to enjoy a summer getaway in. Now, a new report from Vrbo is about to make travelers' booking decisions a lot easier.

The online rental marketplace just released its ranking of the top vacation homes in the U.S., and there's a little something for everyone. From Telluride to the Hamptons, all of the listings have achieved outstanding star ratings and rave guest reviews, are owned or managed by a trusted Premier Host, and feature every amenity you could need to make your vacation one to remember.

Here are the exceptional properties that made the cut.

A Remote Mountain Lodge in Big Sky, Montana

Big Sky

A Modern Cabin in Broken Bow, Oklahoma

Broken Bow

A Luxe Farmhouse in East Hampton, New York

Hamptons

A Cozy Chalet in Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

A Chic Waterfront Retreat on Hawaii Island

Hawaii Island

A Beachfront Oasis in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Hilton Head Island

A Desert Paradise in Palm Springs

Palm Springs

A Florida Beach House

Florida Beach House

A Sleek and Rustic Michigan Escape

Michigan

A Telluride Mountain Sanctuary

Telluride

