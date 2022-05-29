Travel News Hotels These Are 2022's Best Vacation Homes, According to Vrbo The best part? You can rent them right now By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 05/29/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of Vrbo From luxurious mountain lodges to oceanside beach houses and sleek lakeside retreats, the options are endless for the perfect abode to enjoy a summer getaway in. Now, a new report from Vrbo is about to make travelers' booking decisions a lot easier. The online rental marketplace just released its ranking of the top vacation homes in the U.S., and there's a little something for everyone. From Telluride to the Hamptons, all of the listings have achieved outstanding star ratings and rave guest reviews, are owned or managed by a trusted Premier Host, and feature every amenity you could need to make your vacation one to remember. Here are the exceptional properties that made the cut. A Remote Mountain Lodge in Big Sky, Montana Courtesy of Vrbo A Modern Cabin in Broken Bow, Oklahoma Courtesy of Vrbo A Luxe Farmhouse in East Hampton, New York Courtesy of Vrbo A Cozy Chalet in Gatlinburg, Tennessee Courtesy of Vrbo A Chic Waterfront Retreat on Hawaii Island Courtesy of Vrbo A Beachfront Oasis in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina Courtesy of Vrbo A Desert Paradise in Palm Springs Courtesy of Vrbo A Florida Beach House Courtesy of Vrbo A Sleek and Rustic Michigan Escape Courtesy of Vrbo A Telluride Mountain Sanctuary Courtesy of Vrbo Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit