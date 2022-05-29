These Are 2022's Best Vacation Homes, According to Vrbo

From luxurious mountain lodges to oceanside beach houses and sleek lakeside retreats, the options are endless for the perfect abode to enjoy a summer getaway in. Now, a new report from Vrbo is about to make travelers' booking decisions a lot easier.

The online rental marketplace just released its ranking of the top vacation homes in the U.S., and there's a little something for everyone. From Telluride to the Hamptons, all of the listings have achieved outstanding star ratings and rave guest reviews, are owned or managed by a trusted Premier Host, and feature every amenity you could need to make your vacation one to remember.



Here are the exceptional properties that made the cut.

Courtesy of Vrbo

Courtesy of Vrbo

Courtesy of Vrbo

Courtesy of Vrbo

Courtesy of Vrbo

Courtesy of Vrbo

Courtesy of Vrbo

Courtesy of Vrbo

Courtesy of Vrbo