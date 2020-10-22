This Cabin Rental Comes With Private Access to a Ski Resort—For $100 a Night

There's no skating around it—with mountain travel restrictions, capacity limits (including reservation systems at resorts requiring you to book your spot on the slopes), and concern about the safety of a ski trip in a pandemic era, planning your winter getaway is likely going to be a bit challenging this year.

As skiers start to research the logistics for their trips, safety and seclusion are likely top of mind. Vrbo wants to guarantee those getaway criteria by offering the "most socially distanced ski vacation ever," which includes a vacation rental home and—the best part—an entire ski mountain all to yourself for a day.

For $100 per night, you'll get a ski-in/ski-out cabin that sits on Glacier Glade run of Eagle Point Resort in Beaver, Utah, and you'll have private access to its five lifts, and 40 ski runs for one day. The spacious, 2,900-square-foot, five-bedroom cabin sleeps 16 people, so you can invite 15 of your closest friends and family to enjoy this private ski experience with you. The listing also includes private ski instruction and ski rentals.

Courtesy of Vrbo

And even if your group is made up of a few non-skiers, they'll stay entertained and comfortable at the cabin, equipped with a fireplace, a game room complete with ping-pong, air hockey, and darts, and an outdoor deck. There's also a ski room with storage for all your gear, plus a boot and glove dryer for those returning from a day on the slopes.

The catch? This incredible deal is only a one-time offer available for Monday, Feb. 15, through Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

"Demand for Vrbo properties in mountain destinations within driving distance from home is higher this year, and homes are quickly booking up," said Melanie Fish, Vrbo’s travel expert, in a press release. "To inspire families to start planning their ski vacations, we created a one-time-only listing that combines everything people love about a winter getaway in a Vrbo: privacy, breathtaking natural beauty, access to the outdoors, room to spread out, and an opportunity to make some epic memories together."

For a chance to book this getaway, you'll need to visit the listing's link on Friday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m. EST (11am mountain time), at which time one interested party will win the deal for the February dates.