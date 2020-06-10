Vrbo’s New Contest Lets Users Stay at Their Most Jaw-Dropping Properties

They say a picture is worth a thousand words—but what if we told you it could be worth 5,000? Dollars, that is. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, home-sharing platform Vrbo is offering 25 people the opportunity to stay at one of their top-rated, most-liked rentals. The contest requirements are pretty simple, but the reward is pretty epic.

Users are asked to share an original "family-friendly" throwback photo on their public Instagram or Facebook account and use the hashtag #VrboTurns25.

If you're one of the lucky winners, you can choose from a Vrbo property in the U.S., Canada, or Costa Rica. These aren’t any boring accommodations, either: the selection includes everything from quaint, chic cabins to castles and a plane. The prize is valued at $5,000, and the length of stay varies based on each property's nightly rate. Vrbo pre-selected each home based on how often they were liked, pinned, and commented on by users.

“We wanted to recognize and show gratitude to our customers who have trusted Vrbo with their family vacations over the past 25 years," Lish Kennedy, Vrbo’s VP of global brand marketing, said in a statement. “To celebrate this milestone, we are inviting families to look back through their old family photos to reminisce on their most precious memories together.”

Though the contest has a family focus, that definition is pretty open. Vrbo says the photo can include your actual family or even your chosen family and friends. Judges will look for certain criteria like quality, the depiction of a vacation rental, and the "expression of the importance of family and family connections."

Whether you plan to share a prize-worthy pic of your parents or your fur baby (they count as family, right?), the properties up for grabs are out of this world.

In Mason, Texas, the Red Sands Ranch has nine bedrooms, a full tennis court, a 53-foot pool, and even a four-story waterslide. Or if you want to feel like a king or queen, head to Vermont for a stay at a castle on top of Hawk's Mountain. It sits on 300 acres and is near several major ski areas.

But if those properties aren't good enough, and you want something more unique, there's a retired Boeing-727 plane in Costa Rica. The repurposed jet sits 50 feet above the jungle on a custom-built platform. The two-bedroom, two-bath space overlooks the jungle, home to monkeys, sloths, and more than 150 species of birds, and sleeps up to six people.

The properties can range in price from around $400 a night to more than $2,000 for a Florida mansion. If a winner's trip falls short of the $5,000 stipend, the remaining balance can go towards Expedia Rewards points. Trip dates are flexible and can be booked as soon as November.

Entries close on Oct. 18, so start searching through those photos to find the winning shot.