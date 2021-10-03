You Can Now Book a Stay at the Universe’s First Space Hotel

They haven't even begun to break ground on the project yet. Still, the folks behind Voyager Station have already announced they expect to start welcoming overnight guests at the world’s first— nay, the universe’s— first space hotel as early as 2027.

Reservations are being accepted—and, yes, the rates are astronomical. Entry-level stays in a two-person suite can be booked with a three-night minimum for around $5 million. Luxury villas, which can accommodate up to 16 people, can be rented out by the week or month—or even bought as a vacation home.

If you think you’ll have to strap into a cot and squeeze food out of a tube, think again. Renderings look sleek, modern, and, dare we say, comfortable. Luxury Villas and Suites feature platform beds, windows, private bathrooms with toilets and showers, and familiar touches like art on the walls and hanging light fixtures (no simple feat in space).

In fact, the entire plan for Voyager Station is surprisingly sophisticated and full of many of the expected luxury hotel amenities you’ll find back on earth like a gym, event space with live performances, gourmet restaurant, swanky bar—and gravity. Plus, Voyager will be able to offer one tiny thing that earthbound hotels will never be able to match: literal out-of-this-world views.

Courtesy of Voyager Station

Diners in the restaurant module can expect space food staples like Tang and freeze-dried eats, but bi-weekly food deliveries will also allow guests to pick from a fresh and (dare we say) very elevated menu of dishes that “will rival the best venues on earth.” At the bar, a stream of water flowing from the ceiling down to the restaurant below will “seemingly defy the laws of physics.” If that’s not novel enough, once it’s time for dinner, guests can choose to skip the stairs and hop off the bar’s balcony and float down to the restaurant below.

There will also be a gym module sporting 23-foot-high ceilings where guests can test out their slam dunk skills with the help of just one-sixth gravity. A separate workout room on a lower level will be equipped with treadmills and weights.

If it sounds like a lot—it is. Once completed, Voyager Station will be the largest human-made structure in space. Orbital Assembly, the first large-scale space construction company, is behind the build. It’ll also be the first habitable space station with artificial gravity. The entire project seems like something lightyears away, but Orbital Assembly’s CEO John Blincow told CNN that’s kind of why they’re doing it.

"We're trying to make the public realize that this golden age of space travel is just around the corner,” Blincow said. “It's coming. It's coming fast."

Good thing we’ve still got six years to start saving up. Ready to go? Book your stay in space here.