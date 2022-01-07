Love to Travel and Want to Give Back? You Can Win a Free Two-Week Trip

If volunteering abroad is on your travel bucket list, here's your chance to take an incredible trip and give back to a community in need.

In honor of National Volunteer Day, celebrated on Dec. 5, Volunteering Solutions is giving away a 14-day volunteering trip to a mystery destination to one lucky winner. All you need to do is upload a photo to Instagram that sums up why you want to volunteer, tag @volunteeringsolutions, and include #VSsecretdestination in the caption. (Make sure to follow them and set your Instagram to public, too!)

The winner will get to enjoy one of the company's two-week service trips this summer without having to pay application fees or program costs. However, the winner will need to arrange their own flights, transportation (including to and from the airport), and pay for any visa or vaccination costs. Applicants have until Jan. 23, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. EST to enter.

Volunteering Solutions currently operates 159 volunteer programs in 28 countries across Europe, Asia, South America, Australasia, and Africa. Though there's no way to predict the destination or type of program that Volunteering Solutions is giving away, their offerings range from childcare in Nepal to helping conservationists in New Zealand to practicing yoga and performing renovations in the Himalayas.

If you're interested in participating in one of their programs on your own, two-week programs start at an affordable $360 for various programs in Kathmandu, Nepal and up to $2,176 to do marine conservation in Porto, Portugal. On top of program fees, there is a $199 application fee and a four percent banking fee. And if a two-week trip isn't enough time for you, there are programs spanning up to six months.

While each program is incredibly different, there are some commonalities. Volunteering is, obviously, the main focus, but work is often limited to weekdays, giving people the opportunity to experience the destination beyond service work. Giving back and exploring a new place? Count us in.

