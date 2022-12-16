Virgin Voyages Is Ringing in the New Year With a Massive Sale on 2023 Cruises

Give the gift of cruising this holiday season with Virgin Voyages' newest sale.

Now through Jan. 31, those who book a Virgin Voyage cruise for 2023 travel will get to bring a "second sailor" for 60 percent off the second ticket, plus score up to $600 worth of free drinks.

You and your sailing buddy will have your pick of destinations, with 2023 cruises taking travelers around the Caribbean, Mediterranean, South Pacific, and the Adriatic and Red seas. Example itineraries include the five-night Riviera Maya, which departs from Miami and sails to Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, and Virgin Voyages' very own Beach Club at Bimini (starting at $1,974 for two). Meanwhile, those who want to go further afield can opt for the seven-night French Daze & Ibiza Nights, sailing from Barcelona to Marseille, Cannes, Palma de Mallorca, and Ibiza (from $2,296).

Want to go all out? The Transatlantic Miami to Med journeys from Miami to Barcelona, stopping at Beach Club at Bimini, Lisbon, Cádiz, and Palma de Mallorca (from $2,416).



Cruises will take place onboard either the Valiant Lady, the award-winning Scarlet Lady, or the Resilient Lady, set to launch in May 2023. On each ship, passengers have their pick of more than 20 eateries, including a 24-7 diner, with some of the menus curated by award-winning chefs. Additionally, group fitness classes, complimentary Wi-Fi, and adjustable mood lighting in the cabins are available onboard. Even better: The beverage program was created in collaboration with some of the industry's top mixologists, so you know you can put your drinks credit to good use.

The one caveat is that the deal does not consider taxes and added fees, although you'll still be spending a lot less than you otherwise would be. To book your cruise, head to Virgin Voyages' website and start planning for an unforgettable experience.