Virgin Hotels Is Opening in Two of Europe's Coolest Cities

Popular hotel chain Virgin Hotels has set its sights overseas for the first time. The company has just announced its plans for four new hotel sites—two of them located in the United Kingdom.

Virgin Hotel Edinburgh will be the first to open later this spring. "Edinburgh is such an iconic city, and we're thrilled to be able to say it will be the home of the first Virgin Hotel in the U.K. and across Europe," said company founder Richard Branson in a statement. The hotel will be located in India Buildings in Edinburgh's Old Town, very close to the popular tourist attraction The Royal Mile. India Buildings was initially built in 1864, and the design team for the new hotel has decided to preserve some of the building's 19th-century heritage while also incorporating Virgin Hotels' own modern feel.

Courtesy of Virgin Hotels

The new hotel will include 222 rooms, deemed "chambers," several dining and drinking options, and the brand's feature space, the Commons Club. With the tagline "where work and play intermingle," the Commons Club is an elevated yet relaxed restaurant, bar, and lounge experience that is currently in all five of the Virgin Hotels' locations.

The following U.K. location to open will be Virgin Hotels Glasgow, about 50 miles from Edinburgh. Also coming this spring, the hotel will be set alongside River Clyde, an excellent location for avid shoppers and tourists looking to explore the city. With its gorgeous river views, this location will feature 242 rooms (chambers) and suites, several dining and drinking options, event spaces, its own Commons Club, and the Funny Library Coffee Shop. This coffee shop-communal workspace combo will include games and books.

Courtesy of Virgin Hotels

Glasgow is especially meaningful to Branson, as it's the hometown of his wife, Joan Templeman. “Glasgow features distinctive art, music, shopping, and much more—making it the perfect location for the newest hotel," said James Bermingham, CEO of Virgin Hotels. "We look forward to welcoming locals and visitors alike to enjoy our distinctive lifestyle experience.”

Travelers in the U.S. have something to look forward to as well, as the company has its eyes on two more domestic locations, set to open in New York and Miami.

Courtesy of Virgin Hotels

The New York location, expected this summer, will be located in Manhattan's NoMad neighborhood, just blocks away from trendy Ace Hotel and the late NoMad, which is rumored to become an outpost of London favorite The Ned this summer. Virgin's foray into the Big Apple will house 463 rooms, meeting spaces, multiple dining and drinking options, two floors of retailers, a Commons Club, Funny Library Coffee Shop, and The Pool Club, a rooftop pool with a bar area.

Lastly, the hotelier's Miami location is slated to open in 2025 in Downtown Miami's financial district. It will include all of the signature Virgin Hotels' amenities, as well as a live music beer garden and spa.