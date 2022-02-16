TripSavvy Travel News You Can Now Book Your Flight to Space To date, some 700 people have booked their flights to space on Virgin Galactic By Stefanie Waldek Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 02/16/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of Virgin Galactic In July 2021, the world watched as Sir Richard Branson launched into space—or at least to the edge of it—in Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo spaceplane. Now it's your turn. The private spaceflight company, which was founded by Branson, has just opened bookings for suborbital flights to the general public. The cost of a ticket? A casual $450,000. That purchase gets you a 90-minute, rocket-powered flight to an altitude of 50-plus miles, where you'll hang in weightlessness for a few minutes before returning to Virgin Galactic's Spaceport America in New Mexico. After placing a down payment of $150,000, space travelers will receive access to Virgin Galactic's Future Astronaut membership community, which includes space-themed events, trips, and educational programs to excite them about their spaceflights. New customers will join the 600 people who purchased tickets during the initial sales push about a decade ago, plus another 100 who placed down payments during last year's sales window. The rest of the ticket price is due before the flight, though the timing of passenger flights is still a bit murky. Virgin Galactic has delayed its commercial operations numerous times—most recently last September when a structural defect was discovered in the SpaceShipTwo spaceplane. The company does, however, expect to resume flights by the end of this year. “At Virgin Galactic, we believe that space is transformational,” Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said in a statement. “We plan to have our first 1,000 customers on board at the start of commercial service later this year, providing an incredibly strong foundation as we begin regular operations and scale our fleet.” If you're ready to book your flight to space, you can head to Virgin Galactic's website to fill out an application. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The Case for Sober Travel Every Travel-Related Black Friday Deal You Need to Know About Low-Cost Icelandic Airline PLAY Expands With New Routes From New York to Europe Peek Inside Virgin Galactic's Futuristic Space Plane The Expedia of Private Jets Just Made Booking Flights Even Easier Secret's Out! Booking a Private Flight Isn't as Pricey as You Probably Think Everything You Need to Know About Space Tourism Right Now These National Parks Are Requiring Reservations in 2022 The 10 Best Hotel Booking Sites of 2022 The Best Amazon Prime Day Travel Deals for 2021 America's Boom in New Budget Airlines Reveals a Positive Outlook in Air Travel Your Flight Attendant's Uniform? Oh, It's Couture Mindfulness About the Environmental Impact of Tourism Is Changing How We Travel Alaska Airlines Will Officially Join the Oneworld Alliance The 10 Best Places to Buy Skis and Snowboards Become a Jet Setter With Cheap Air Fares on JetSuiteX