Travel News Air Travel Virgin Atlantic Launches New Routes to the Maldives and Turks and Caicos Get ready to escape your winter blues... in 2023 By Stefanie Waldek Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 11/22/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking graphixel / Getty Images SkyTeam loyalists long lamenting the lack of airlift to the Maldives have relief on the horizon. Virgin Atlantic announced in September that it will join the SkyTeam Alliance and now they're launching two new routes in 2023: London Heathrow to the Maldives and London Heathrow to Turks and Caicos. Previously, SkyTeam members were limited to flying to the Maldives via multiple connections on Air France flights between November and March. Now, they'll also be able to book Virgin Atlantic, which will fly on a thrice-weekly seasonal schedule. As for Turks and Caicos, that route will be flown twice weekly throughout the year. The destination joins Virgin Atlantic's growing network of Caribbean routes, which most recently expanded to the Bahamas and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Both the new Maldives and Turks and Caicos routes will be flown by the Boeing 787-9 aircraft, which can carry 258 passengers across its Upper Class, Premium, and Economy cabins. "We couldn't be more thrilled to add these two exotic new routes to our flying portfolio," said Juha Jarvinen, Virgin Atlantic's chief commercial officer, in a statement. "Nothing sets our hearts soaring like a new destination to explore, so with two about to join our network, there's only really one question. Where to first?" Though the starting prices for each route have not yet been announced, the Maldives flights will go on sale on Nov. 30, 2022, with the Turks and Caicos flights following on Jan. 11, 2023. The Maldives route will commence on Oct. 22, 2023, while the Turks and Caicos route will commence on Nov. 15, 2023. Virgin Atlantic has, however, announced the starting price of a seven-day holiday package to the Maldives that includes both economy airfare and a stay at the Hard Rock Maldives with breakfast: 2,359 GBP (about $2,800) per person, based on double occupancy. Your Trip to the Maldives: The Complete Guide Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Virgin. "Virgin Atlantic Announces New Routes to the Maldives and Turks & Caicos Island." November 17, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Share Pin Email