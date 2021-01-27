Viking Announces New Nile River Cruise Ship for 2022

If your current travel wanderlust has included pharaohs and pyramids, book your tickets for 2022. Viking Cruises, one of the world's most popular smaller cruise lines, has just announced it will be expanding its Egyptian fleet with a new Nile River ship, the Viking Aton. Built specifically to navigate the Nile, the Aton is currently under construction with a completion date of September 2022.

“Egypt remains a top destination for many of our guests who are inspired to discover the rich history and beauty of the region,” explained Torstein Hagen, the company's chairman. “The addition of Viking Aton is a reflection of our continued investment in Egypt. We look forward to introducing the country’s cultural treasures to even more Viking guests in the future.”

The new vessel will join the company’s existing Egypt fleet, including its sister ships, the Viking Osiris and the Viking Ra. The Aton will sail on Viking’s existing Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary, as well. The new ship holds true to the line's intimate feel, maxing out at just 82 guests.

There will be 41 staterooms on board, including eight suites, all outfitted in the minimal-chic Scandinavian design that Viking is known for. Among those rooms, there will be 12 standard staterooms, 21 veranda staterooms, six veranda suites, and two explorer suites. Regardless of which class you go with, all rooms are outdoor facing with river views.

Courtesy of Viking

The ship will also have a pool and sun deck with 360-degree views, a restaurant with floor-to-ceiling windows, and a library. Other features onboard include the Viking Lounge with floor-to-ceiling glass doors and the Aquavit Terrace for outdoor dining and beautiful views along the Nile. Added perks—and a rarity on larger lines—include free Wi-Fi and laundry.

Ready to pack your bags? The popular Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary starts with a three-night stay in Cairo, allowing guests to visit the Egyptian Museum and the Pyramids of Giza before flying to Luxor, home to the Temples of Luxor and Karnak.

Then, you'll board the ship for eight days on the historic Nile. Stops along the way include the Tomb of Nefertari in the Valley of the Queens, the tomb of Tutankhamen in the Valley of the Kings, as well as excursions to the Temple of Khnum in Esna, the Dendera Temple complex in Qena, the temples at Abu Simbel and the High Dam in Aswan. Further excursions include a visit to a Nubian village, where guests will experience a traditional elementary school. The adventure ends with a flight back to Cairo and one additional night in the city.

The 12-day itinerary, which includes 11 different tours, starts at $5,599 per person.