Viceroy Wants to Give You a Vacation “Do Over”

It's safe to say that COVID-19 has thrown a major wrench in most travel plans and celebrations. And as we enter the second wave of the pandemic, that doesn’t seem to be changing any time soon. However, Viceroy Hotels & Resorts just announced a giveaway that might turn your travel frown upside down.

In celebration of their 20th anniversary, Viceroy launched Celebration Do-Over. The contest runs through December 20th; the following day, 20 lucky people chosen at random will win a getaway to one of 20 Viceroy properties around the world.

"We wanted to show our love and gratitude for Viceroy guests who have stayed with us over the past 20 years, and with shifting travel and celebration plans due to the pandemic, this was our way of saying thank you,” Bill Walshe, CEO at Viceroy Hotels & Resorts, said in a statement.

The rules are pretty easy. Just upload a fond travel memory at a Viceroy property to Instagram or Facebook using #Viceroy20th and tagging @viceroyhotels. Or you can post and share what Viceroy hotel you’d love to stay at.

With two decades in the biz, Viceroy has quite a few properties with awesome amenities that are up for grabs. There’s the newly opened Hotel Zena in Washington, D.C., that includes a three-night suite stay and a $100 food and beverage credit. A win at the Riviera Maya property means a three-night villa stay and a culinary experience for two that includes a tequila and mezcal tasting.

Also available is a getaway at Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia, which is scheduled to open in early 2021. In addition to a four-night stay, the winner will receive ski passes and massages.

The value of the giveaways range from $2,000 all the way up to $25,000 for the Sugar Beach location in St. Lucia.

Because some travelers are still leery about getting on a plane, the gift certificates for the wins are redeemable until December 2021. Winners will be selected randomly on December 21, so be sure to enter on time!