These US Destinations Will Pay Remote Workers to Move There

With a generous remote work adjustment period now under their belts and the future of the traditional office space still up in the air, it’s not surprising that some Americans may be considering a more permanent change in scenery. In just the past year alone, destinations ranging from Iceland to the United Arab Emirates launched long-term visa programs beckoning remote workers to their shores, an enticing option for those with the ability to grab a laptop and go. Now, Americans looking for new residency without leaving the country can choose from a slew of U.S. cities and towns that are extending invitations—and sweetening the deal with cold, hard cash. If you’re looking to make a move, and want some financial incentives to help you get settled, here are the destinations you can choose from.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s second-largest city launched its Tulsa Remote program in late 2018, intending to recruit more residents interested in taking advantage of its thriving arts scene and access to nearby outdoor adventure. Those accepted to the program will receive $10,000 to cover their relocation costs, membership to Downtown Tulsa’s 36 Degrees North coworking space, assistance in finding housing, and invitations to local community events to meet new Oklahoman friends. Candidates must be 18 or older and eligible to work in the U.S and must show proof of employment in a profession that allows for remote work. Current Oklahoma residents are not eligible.

Topeka, Kansas

In 2020, Topeka, Kansas, established the Choose Topeka Relocation Initiative, a program to grow the city and its surrounding community. Initially launched to attract Americans looking for employment in Topeka, the initiative is now welcoming those already employed in a remote role and want to set up their home office in the Golden City. Those who are accepted into the program are offered $10,000 if they purchase a home in Topeka or Shawnee County, and up to $5,000 if they sign a one-year lease on an apartment or home, with the total incentive amount tiered based upon their annual salary. To top it off, sandwich chain Jimmy John’s will add a $1,000 bonus for candidates who relocate into one of their three Topeka delivery zones. Eligible candidates must be employed by a company outside of Shawnee County, and only one relocation incentive will be allotted per household.

Natchez, Mississippi

This historic city located on the banks of the Mississippi River is inviting remote workers across the country to make it their new home through its recently launched Shift South program. To qualify for the program, applicants must work remotely full time and be employed by a U.S. company outside of Natchez, purchase a home in Natchez or the surrounding Adams County valued at $150,000 or more, and establish it as their primary residence for at least one year. Accepted applicants will receive $2,500 in moving expenses plus a $300 monthly stipend over the course of their first year.

Savannah, Georgia

If you work in the tech industry and are looking to make a move to this enchanting southern town, you’re in luck: the Savannah Technology Workforce Incentive is offering to reimburse up to $2,000 in moving expenses for remote tech workers with at least three years of professional experience who are looking to relocate to Savannah. Accepted applicants will be required to sign a minimum one-year lease or purchase property in either Savannah proper or its surrounding Chatham county. Applicants who have lived in Savannah for 30 days or more before applying are not eligible.

Morgantown, Shepherdstown, and Lewisburg, West Virginia

Dreaming of the mountains? West Virginia recently launched its Ascend WV relocation program, which offers $12,000 in cash incentives to remote workers longing to call the Mountain State home. The first $10,000 is paid out in monthly installments over the first year of residency, and an extra $2,000 is thrown in after completing a second year in the Appalachian paradise. Along with the cash welcome, the state is throwing in a year of free outdoor recreation and gear rentals for you, your friends, and your family, free co-working space access, invites to exclusive events and social programming, including a free welcome trip, and the ability to earn remote work certifications through West Virginia University. Applicants must be 18 years or older with a full-time job through a company located outside West Virginia. Applications for Morgantown residency are now open, with separate applications opening for the towns of Shepherdstown and Lewisburg in 2022.

Northwest Arkansas

The recently announced Life Works Here initiative is enticing remote workers to set their sites on Northwest Arkansas by offering an incentive of $10,000. Those interested in relocating to charming towns in Benton and Washington Counties will also score a brand new street or mountain bike to help them explore the region’s 162 miles of paved trails and 322 miles of mountain biking trails. Art lovers who would prefer a day at the museums to a day of cycling can opt for annual membership to one of the region’s local cultural institutions instead. Qualified applicants must currently live outside of Arkansas, be 24 years old or older, and eligible to live and work in the United States.

The Shoals, Alabama

Alabama’s Shoals region, home to the legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio and the thriving college town of Florence, launched its Remote Shoals program in 2020. The program provides $10,000 in cash over the first year of residency to Americans who agree to move to the region within six months of their acceptance and establish residency there as a remote worker. Accepted candidates will receive 25 percent of the incentive to cover moving expenses, 25 percent after six months of residency, and the remaining 50 percent after one year in the Shoals. Eligible applicants must be 18 years or older, make an annual income of at least $52,000 per year, work full-time as a remote employee or self-employed person, and be eligible to live and work in the U.S.