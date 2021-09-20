The U.S. Will Lift Its Travel Ban for Vaccinated Foreign Travelers This November

After 18 months of being unable to enter the United States, the Biden administration announced today that foreign travelers from Europe, the United Kingdom, China and India will be allowed entry into the U.S. beginning in early November.

The news arrives after months of major demand from European countries, who have been pushing the United States to reciprocate after many opened their own borders to American travelers earlier this year. Under the current rules, only U.S. citizens, residents and travelers with special visas are allowed to enter the country.

Under the revised agreement, foreign travelers flying to the U.S. will need to show proof of vaccination before boarding their flight, as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of arrival. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also require airlines to collect contact information from international travelers for contact tracing purposes.

The new policy will only apply to air travel, as restrictions on land travel to the U.S. from Mexico and Canada will remain in place.



An announcement has not yet been made on which vaccinations will qualify for foreign travelers entering the U.S. Some vaccines, such as the AstraZeneca vaccine, have not been approved for emergency use in the U.S., despite being widely used in Europe and other countries. The CDC is expected to make a decision on qualifying vaccines in the coming weeks.

Within the U.S., the Biden administration also announced that it will be tightening testing rules for unvaccinated American citizens who choose to travel. Those travelers will need to be tested within 24 hours before returning to the U.S., as well as after they arrive home.

