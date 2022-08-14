Travel News Air Travel Unlimited Caviar and Revamped Planes: Inside the Upgraded Emirates Experience The most luxurious airline is now even more luxe By Sherri Gardner Sherri Gardner Associate Editor Instagram LinkedIn Sherri Gardner is the Assistant Editor for TripSavvy and has been with the company since May 2018. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 08/14/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of Emirates Airline If flying Emirates wasn’t already on your bucket list, it should be now that the airline is investing over $2 billion in upgrades to the in-flight experience. Passengers will be able to experience the enhancements starting this month, while more extensive updates—like adding premium economy seats—will begin later in the year. Already known as one of the most luxurious airlines in the world, Emirates continues to invest in an unparalleled flying experience. “While others respond to industry pressures with cost cuts, Emirates is flying against the grain and investing to deliver ever better experiences to our customers,” said Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airlines in a statement. Those better experiences include a new vegan menu with options like jackfruit biryani or a chocolate truffle cake, specialized training for staff, and updated menus featuring options like roasted duck breast with orange thyme jus (available now for first class and Sept. 1 for other fare classes) Courtesy of Emirates Courtesy of Emirates Courtesy of Emirates First-class passengers will get even more out of the investment. Right now, you can get unlimited Persian caviar paired with Dom Pérignon Champagne. (Emirates is the only airline where you can get a glass of the vintage Champagne.) First-class fliers can also order snacks like lobster rolls and popcorn on demand to pair with in-flight entertainment. However, the most significant upgrade will be to the cabins. Every plane in the fleet will get a refreshed interior which includes new or reupholstered seats, new flooring and paneling, and updates to the rest of the cabin amenities. On top of that, 120 planes will get the lauded premium economy configuration. This transformation will take a while to roll out, with the first aircraft going in for updates this November. But that just gives you another reason to fly Emirates. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Emirates. "Emirates invests over US$ 2 billion to take its on-board customer experience to new heights." Aug. 10, 2022. Emirates. "Emirates invests over US$ 2 billion to take its on-board customer experience to new heights." Aug. 10, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit