Unlimited Caviar and Revamped Planes: Inside the Upgraded Emirates Experience

If flying Emirates wasn’t already on your bucket list, it should be now that the airline is investing over $2 billion in upgrades to the in-flight experience. Passengers will be able to experience the enhancements starting this month, while more extensive updates—like adding premium economy seats—will begin later in the year.

Already known as one of the most luxurious airlines in the world, Emirates continues to invest in an unparalleled flying experience. “While others respond to industry pressures with cost cuts, Emirates is flying against the grain and investing to deliver ever better experiences to our customers,” said Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airlines in a statement.

Those better experiences include a new vegan menu with options like jackfruit biryani or a chocolate truffle cake, specialized training for staff, and updated menus featuring options like roasted duck breast with orange thyme jus (available now for first class and Sept. 1 for other fare classes)

Courtesy of Emirates

Courtesy of Emirates

Courtesy of Emirates

First-class passengers will get even more out of the investment. Right now, you can get unlimited Persian caviar paired with Dom Pérignon Champagne. (Emirates is the only airline where you can get a glass of the vintage Champagne.) First-class fliers can also order snacks like lobster rolls and popcorn on demand to pair with in-flight entertainment.

However, the most significant upgrade will be to the cabins. Every plane in the fleet will get a refreshed interior which includes new or reupholstered seats, new flooring and paneling, and updates to the rest of the cabin amenities. On top of that, 120 planes will get the lauded premium economy configuration. This transformation will take a while to roll out, with the first aircraft going in for updates this November. But that just gives you another reason to fly Emirates.

