Uniworld River Cruises Will Give You a Second Shot At Christmas

If you’re bummed out about having to skip the big family gathering this Christmas, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has got just the cure for your quarantine holiday blues. Come July 2021, the luxury cruise line will be turning back the clock to give you red, green, and everything that’s festive in between with their Christmas in July sailings. That’s right, they are giving everyone the ultimate 2020 gift: a do-over.

“During these challenging times, the holidays will undoubtedly look different for many this year,” said Ellen Bettridge, President & CEO of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises. “We’re thrilled to launch exclusive Christmas in July sailings, providing a complete holiday do-over for families unable to reunite and something special to look forward to in the new year.”

Passengers aboard the special July 11 and July 18 sailings will get to experience a seven-night Christmas-themed itinerary with stops along the Danube at iconic European Christmastime destinations like Budapest, Vienna, and Passau—the same route offered during the traditional holiday season. Sure, you might be wearing bikinis instead of beanies, but it’ll still look a lot like Christmas, at least on board.

For these two sailings, the S.S. Maria Theresa will have its decks adorned with boughs of holly and other holiday decor. Uniworld plans on going all out, including recreating Europe’s famous Christmas markets so you can fill your stockings with local products. Onboard chefs will be serving up wintertime menus full of festive food favorites, while bartenders will sling summer-friendly versions of Christmastime staples, from frozen hot chocolate to chilled eggnog.

Events on the ship will also take on a holiday theme, allowing passengers to get in their Christmas cookie decorating fix, learn how to mix up a few holiday cocktails, or just don their favorite ugly sweater while screening some classic holiday films. Even Santa himself will be there, ready to help folks get a jumpstart on their 2021 Christmas card photos.

Currently, all bookings for Uniworld’s ‘Christmas in July’ cruises are available online, though you won’t see a dedicated page with specific details until December 1, 2020. Until then, get your secret Santa on by choosing "July" from the dropdown menu and selecting either the currently-incognito July 11 or July 18 sail dates. Bookings made by January 8, 2021, will save $500 per person and receive additional early-booking discounts.