Uniworld's New Mystery Cruise Is for Perfect for Cruisers Who Love Surprises

Would you book a cruise if without any idea where it was going? Uniworld Boutique River Cruises' new 2022 European mystery cruise asks passengers to do just that, proving that it’s more about the journey than the destination. OK, and a little thrill of the unexpected.

While it may seem like spending close to $7,000 on a mystery vacation is a huge gamble, hopping aboard any of Uniworld’s boutique luxury river cruises is a pretty safe bet. For any haters that may think they’re just repackaging an existing cruise experience, you’re thankfully mistaken.

“We decided to have some fun creating a one-of-a-kind Mystery Cruise with all new experiences that have never been included in Uniworld journeys before,” said Ellen Bettridge, president and CEO of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises. “It’s an incredible bucket list trip full of surprises for those that love the thrill of adventure.”

Uniworld’s first-ever mystery cruise will set sail on June 12, 2022, on a brand new 10-day itinerary that won’t be released until passengers are already on their way to the airport. However, savvy puzzle-solvers can try to crack the mystery as soon as they receive their first unofficial clue: a packing list.

While the itinerary is a secret, Uniworld has released a few details, namely that passengers can expect no surprises when it comes to inclusions. The $6,999-and-up rate is all-inclusive for gourmet meals, excursions, accommodations, and even flights. For obvious reasons, additional details are under wraps, though Uniworld has released a few details.

“With vaccines rolling out and borders opening up, our guests have communicated that they’re willing to travel anywhere just to get back out there and explore the world once again,” Bettridge said. “After this chaotic year, there’s no need to take on any additional stress, so we’ve taken care of all of the details so that our guests can sit back and enjoy this mystery trip of a lifetime.”

Uniworld will be posting additional clues and info on their website, but you’ll have to call their reservations line to book.