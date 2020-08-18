This New Ticket Gets You Unlimited Entry to Universal Orlando Until December

In an effort to entice Florida locals to strap back into theme park thrills, Universal Orlando Resort is now offering a new type of ticket just for Florida residents that touts unlimited free entrance to Universal Studios Orlando, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay until Dec. 24, 2020—all for less than the cost of a single-day ticket for each park.

Florida may be battling some of the country’s highest numbers for confirmed coronavirus cases, but the state has widely remained open for tourism. This is likely because Florida is one of only seven U.S. states that does not collect income tax, leaving the economy heavily reliant on tourism dollars.

Still, even though it's open for business, the state’s tourism industry continues to struggle as cautious travelers continue to cancel reservations and vacation plans to the Sunshine State. Though Orlando theme parks such as Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld reopened to the public several weeks ago with COVID-19 safety measures, reduced park hours, and capped admission numbers in place, the reliability of out-of-state guests has waned prompting some parks such as Universal Orlando to refocus on local appeal. Hence, the birth of the ‘Buy a Day’ ticket.

This new two-day/one-park ticket is available for $164 for adults (ages 10 and up) and $159 for kids (ages 3-9) and includes same-day admission to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure. Buyers can also opt to purchase tickets to Universal’s tropical-themed water park Volcano Bay for just $29—bringing the grand total for unlimited park-to-park admission for all three theme parks to $193 for adults and $188 for kids.

For comparison, a standard one-park single-day ticket to Universal Studios Orlando or Island of Adventure goes for $119 for adults (ages 10 and up) and $114 for kids (ages 3-9), while regular admission to Volcano Bay runs $80 for adults and $75 for kids. Florida residents who take the whole package will get an immediate savings of up to $125 per adult and $144 per child right off the bat.

There are zero blackout dates, so guests using the ‘Buy a Day’ tickets can visit the park every single day until Dec. 24, 2020, if they choose. However, these special tickets aren’t available at park gates—they can only be purchased online. For out-of-state thrill-seekers who think they can cheat the system, proof of residency is required during ticket purchase, pick-up, and redemption. Tickets must be purchased by Sept. 30.

For those concerned about COVID-19, know that Universal Orlando Resort’s parks assert that they are taking appropriate precautions, including operating with reduced capacity, increased sanitation, and social distancing markers. All guests and staff members undergo a temperature screening on arrival, and face coverings are required at all times except when dining.