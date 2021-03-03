United Will Soon Offer ‘Wingless Flights’ From Denver to These Popular Ski Destinations

Kicking off this month, United Airlines will begin offering a ground transportation service that will seamlessly connect Denver International Airport with two of its hottest destinations, Breckenridge and Fort Collins. United passengers will be transported between locales via Landline, a luxury bus service for what the airline has cleverly dubbed “from airline to Landline” service. This is the first time a major airline has serviced Breckenridge.

The new collaboration will provide a seamless travel experience that functions much like a connecting flight. Travelers book their entire trip through United, check-in for their flight and Landline shuttle at the same time, and all checked baggage will automatically be transferred to the final destination, just like with a regular connecting flight. Passengers booked through to Breckenridge or Fort Collins will just deplane and then “board” a luxury bus from a nearby airport gate.

If you’re thinking Greyhound, think again. Landline buses sport reclining leather seats, Wi-Fi, tray tables, streaming services—and, yes, a bathroom. There’s no onboard food or drink service, but passengers are welcome to bring their own snacks with them. While necessary, all mandated COVID-19 protocols will be in place and enforced during the connection service, including mandatory masks.

"United's new service from Denver to Breckenridge and Fort Collins is just one example of how we are identifying opportunities to innovate our route network to get people where they want to go with ease and convenience," Ankit Gupta, United's vice president of Domestic Network Planning and Scheduling, said in an online statement. "Our customers tell us that national parks and ski destinations are important to them and we are proud to partner with Landline to offer a unique, seamless way to help them get there."

Good news! The service is also available the other way around. “If you’re planning on traveling from Breckenridge or Fort Collins to Denver for a flight, you can book your trip on united.com or the United app. Choose Breckenridge (QKB) or Fort Collins (FNL) as the origin, and when you continue your search, you’ll see your trip has a connection at Denver International Airport,” United explains. However, it’s worth noting that drop-offs and pick-ups in Breckenridge occur downtown and at the airport in Fort Collins.

Truthfully, in lieu of being able to take a direct flight to either Fort Collins or Breckenridge, this new ground transportation service is the next best option. Since both destinations are within an hour-and-half from Denver, jumping directly onto a bus from your plane will likely involve a lot less hassle—and time—than switching planes.

Mileage Plus members will even earn qualifying miles for the wingless flights based on each bus segment's individual cost.