Got Your COVID-19 Shot? United Wants to Give You a Year of Free Flights

There are many good reasons to get the COVID-19 vaccine—not getting a serious illness and protecting others sounds pretty good to us—but United has just sweetened the pot even more.

The airline is giving away a suite of plane tickets in its "Your Shot to Fly" sweepstakes for vaccinated travelers, with the grand prize being an entire year of free flights (for you and a companion!) anywhere it flies, so long as the flights originate in the United States. Best of all, those flights can be in any cabin—including United's flagship Polaris business class.

All you have to do to enter is register for a MileagePlus account and upload proof of your vaccination (typically your CDC-issued vaccinated card) to your online account, which you can do right here between now and June 22. You can also enter via the United app or mailing in your information. (As with all sweepstakes, you should read the fine print, particularly regarding privacy concerns in this case, as United asks for the right to use your medical information to improve its COVID-related technical products.)

Throughout June, 30 winners will be selected to receive one pair of free round-trip tickets on United in any class of service. Then on July 1, the airline will announce five grand prize winners for the year of free flights. That grand prize, by the way, is actually capped at 26 pairs of round-trip flights, allowing you to jet off every other week or so.

"We're proud to do our part to incentivize people to get their shot," United CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement. "Thanks to the vaccine, more and more destinations are opening up for travel—and we know our customers are eager to fly. We're excited to give people one more reason to get vaccinated so they can reunite with friends and family or take that long-awaited vacation which all could be just one shot away."