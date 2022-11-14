Travel News Air Travel Earning United Premier Status Will Be Much Harder in 2023 You've heard it before: you'll have to fly and spend more than last year By Stefanie Waldek Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 11/14/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking GC Images / Getty Images United Airlines flyers, brace yourselves. Earning status next year might be a bit harder than this year. United just announced its Premium status thresholds for flights flown and dollars spent, raising them across the board. Given the high demand for air travel right now, that's not surprising. (In fact, Delta recently raised its elite status thresholds, too.) Let's take a look at what's on the table. In 2019, United overhauled its Premier program with two paths for frequent flyers to qualify for status. The first is a traditional combination of flights flown (Premier qualifying flights or PQFs) and dollars spent on flights and upgrades (Premier qualifying points or PQPs). The second is just PQPs but at a higher threshold. In 2023, here's what the earnings thresholds look like: 2023 Earning Thresholds Premier Status PQF + PQP PQP Only Premier Silver 12 PQF + 4,000 PQP 5,000 PQP Premier Gold 24 PQF + 8,000 PQP 10,000 PQP Premier Platinum 36 PQF + 12,000 PQP 15,000 PQP Premier 1K 54 PQF + 18,000 PQP 24,000 PQP And for context, here's what the thresholds were in 2022: 2022 Earning Thresholds Premier Status PQF + PQP PQP Only Premier Silver 8 PQF + 3,000 PQP 3,500 PQP Premier Gold 16 PQF + 6,000 PQP 7,000 PQP Premier Platinum 24 PQF + 9,000 PQP 10,000 PQP Premier 1K 36 PQF + 13,500 PQP 15,000 PQP That's a big difference, but the 2023 thresholds aren't unprecedented—they're identical to the 2020 thresholds set before the pandemic. The 2022 thresholds were actually lowered to make achieving status easier during a time when people were flying less. But now that demand has returned, so have the higher thresholds. It's not all bad news for United loyalists, though. The airline also announced several positive changes. For instance, United will now grant PQFs and PQPs for flights booked with MileagePlus miles; you'll earn 1 PQF per flight and 1 PQP per 100 miles redeemed. (Again, United is following Delta with this update.) United has also created a bonus program for existing Premier status members, giving them a headstart on PQPs based on their current status levels, as listed in the chart below. Premier Status Starting PQP Premier Silver 500 PQP Premier Gold 1,000 PQP Premier Platinum 1,500 PQP Premier 1K 2,500 PQP On top of the status changes, United also eliminated its award redeposit fees. That means if you book a flight with MileagePlus miles, you can cancel the ticket and receive a full refund of those miles for free (previously, it cost up to $125 for an award redeposit). You can also change award bookings for free. So while the thresholds are up overall, which is sure to ruffle some feathers, some positive changes in the mix will make it slightly easier to earn United Premier status next year. For the full breakdown of the status updates, visit United.com. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. United. "Welcome to the 2023 MileagePlus Premier Program." November 8, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Share Pin Email Delta Just Made It Harder Than Ever to Earn Top-Tier Medallion Status The Best US Airlines of 2022 Here's What to Know About the United Airlines and Emirates Codeshare The Best Airline Rewards Programs Virgin Atlantic Is Joining the SkyTeam Alliance Airlines and Hotels Have Used 2021 to Shake Up the Miles and Points Game Ready to Fly Anywhere For $49 a Month? Alaska Airlines Announces New Flight Pass Hawaiian Airlines Encompasses Hawai'i, While Ensuring It Practices Travel Pono Summer Air Travel Is a Mess. This Is Why, and Here's What You Can Do About It You'll Soon Be Able to Earn Loyalty Points on Vrbo Bookings How to Get Your Miles Back After Canceling an Award Flight Best Hotel Booking Sites How I Spent 17 Hours Onboard Air New Zealand's First Flight From JFK to Auckland United Airlines Is Wagering That You'll Want to Fly to Places Other Airlines Don't Delta's Latest SkyMiles Sale Has Flights to Australia For as Low as 86,000 Miles JetBlue Mosaic Passengers Will Be Able to Bring a Plus One On Flights in 2021 Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies