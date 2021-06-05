Travel News Air Travel United's One-Day Award Sale Offers Big Discounts on Summer Travel The sale includes summer flights to Greece, Iceland, and Croatia. Written by Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Stefanie Waldek Updated 05/06/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 05/06/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Twitter Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Courtesy of United If you've been thinking of booking a summer vacation, now's the time to buy! To celebrate the 40th anniversary of its MileagePlus rewards program, United Airlines is launching a one-day award sale for today only (May 6) on both domestic and international flights, including its new flights to Greece, Iceland, and Croatia. The discounts are pretty substantial: Domestic flights start at 8,000 miles round-trip, while international flights start at 40,000 miles round-trip. While United no longer publishes an award chart, domestic award flights and international award flights usually start around 25,000 miles and 60,000 miles round-trip, respectively. That said, award pricing during the sale is based on route and demand, so you might see a much bigger mileage price tag when you go to book. You'll also need to meet some specific criteria to partake in the sale, including booking round-trip travel that incorporates a Saturday-night stay. And the sale only applies to flights from June 1 through Aug. 31 this summer. But if you're sitting on a mountain of miles and have a bit of a flexible schedule this summer, head to United's site right now to search for a good deal! If not, keep an eye out for other MileagePlus anniversary deals. As part of the celebrations, United is also offering a whole suite of special giveaways and promotions to MileagePlus members, including discounted glasses of Moët Champagne at United Clubs and 40 percent off when buying award miles. "Throughout the past forty years, MileagePlus has evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of our members as well as reward their loyalty," Luc Bondar, vice president of marketing & loyalty and president of MileagePlus at United, said in a statement. "That's why we celebrate this major milestone by offering our members generous promotions throughout May." Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The Best Memorial Day Sales for 2021 Millennial and Gen Z Trends That Just Might Impact Travel Forever United Will Soon Offer ‘Wingless Flights’ From Denver to These Popular Ski Destinations Here's How to Fly (Almost) For Free on Top US Airlines The 9 Best Car Rental Companies of 2021 Travel to Europe: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Travel Tales and Tips for Black Solo Travelers The 411 on the United Airlines Mileage Plus Program Is Elite Status Worth the Effort? Here’s What You Need to Know The Best and Worst Airline Rewards Programs How to Travel the World for Free Using Miles and Points The Best Time to Visit Dubai 15 Creative Ways to Earn Airline Miles How Do Airlines Make Money off Frequent Flyer Redemptions? The Complete Guide to Military Discounts at Disney World George Bush Intercontinental Airport Guide