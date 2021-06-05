United's One-Day Award Sale Offers Big Discounts on Summer Travel

If you've been thinking of booking a summer vacation, now's the time to buy! To celebrate the 40th anniversary of its MileagePlus rewards program, United Airlines is launching a one-day award sale for today only (May 6) on both domestic and international flights, including its new flights to Greece, Iceland, and Croatia.

The discounts are pretty substantial: Domestic flights start at 8,000 miles round-trip, while international flights start at 40,000 miles round-trip. While United no longer publishes an award chart, domestic award flights and international award flights usually start around 25,000 miles and 60,000 miles round-trip, respectively.

That said, award pricing during the sale is based on route and demand, so you might see a much bigger mileage price tag when you go to book. You'll also need to meet some specific criteria to partake in the sale, including booking round-trip travel that incorporates a Saturday-night stay. And the sale only applies to flights from June 1 through Aug. 31 this summer.

But if you're sitting on a mountain of miles and have a bit of a flexible schedule this summer, head to United's site right now to search for a good deal! If not, keep an eye out for other MileagePlus anniversary deals. As part of the celebrations, United is also offering a whole suite of special giveaways and promotions to MileagePlus members, including discounted glasses of Moët Champagne at United Clubs and 40 percent off when buying award miles.

"Throughout the past forty years, MileagePlus has evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of our members as well as reward their loyalty," Luc Bondar, vice president of marketing & loyalty and president of MileagePlus at United, said in a statement. "That's why we celebrate this major milestone by offering our members generous promotions throughout May."