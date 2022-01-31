Travel News Air Travel United Airlines Opens Its First Flight School Aviate Academy will train approximately 500 pilots per year By Stefanie Waldek Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 01/31/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of United Airlines, Inc. Pandemic problems aside, airlines in the United States are facing a major issue: There's currently a massive shortage of pilots, which is only expected to get worse over the next decade. To help combat that, United Airlines has launched United Aviate Academy, a flight school located outside Phoenix, Arizona. It's the only of the major U.S. airlines to have its own school. The year-long Aviate Academy scheme starts students on the path to earning their private pilot's license, after which the pilots will then interview to enter United's broader Aviate program. That program provides the infrastructure to earn further certification over the next two or three years as pilots progress towards the ranking of first officer with United. A new class will launch every month—with the goal of training approximately 500 students annually and a total of 5,000 by 2030—but competition is fierce to enter the academy. For the inaugural class, the 59 pilots were selected from a pool of 9,600 applicants. "Our pilots are the best in the industry and have set a high standard of excellence," said United CEO Scott Kirby. "Recruiting and training even more people who have that same level of talent, motivation, and skill is the right thing to do and will make us an even better airline. I couldn't be prouder of this first group of students and look forward to meeting the thousands of talented individuals who will pass through these doors in the years to come." Given that the path to becoming a licensed pilot for a major airline is a long and expensive one—flight training takes 1,500 hours and costs around $100,000—it's no surprise that many would-be pilots aren't able to make the commitment. But through Aviate, United aims to streamline the process, and has even teamed up with JP Morgan Chase to fund about $2.4 million in scholarships. What's more, United plans to boost diversity within the industry through this program. The inaugural class is 80 percent women or people of color, a far cry from the current statistics of licensed pilots: only 5.3 percent of pilots are women and 7 percent are people of color, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. “As a United pilot for more than 32 years, it's exciting to see these new students earning their wings and beginning their aviation careers, and I’m looking forward to them joining me on the flight deck one day,” United chief pilot Mary Ann Schaffer, said in a statement. “We need more pilots and a more diverse pool of young aviators, and United Aviate Academy will help us achieve both goals.” Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Bloomberg. "A Shortage of Pilots Looms as the Next Challenge for Airlines." September 21, 2021. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Labor Force Statistics From the Current Population Survey." Retrieved on January 31, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The 15 Best Ski Clothing Brands of 2022 The Complete Guide to Lake Havasu State Park American Airlines Cancels Hundreds of Flights This Summer—Here's What Happened These Artist Collaborations Are Redefining Travel Gear In the Aviation Industry, the LGBTQ+ Experience Just Keeps Getting Better This Company Plans to Fly Anywhere in the World in Four Hours—for Only $100 These Are the Safest Airlines in the World for 2022 United Airlines Pledges to Go 100 Percent Green by 2050 These Countries Are Inviting US Citizens to Live and Work Remotely Air Travel Is at Record Highs Since the Pandemic Started—But Is It a Comeback? Mindfulness About the Environmental Impact of Tourism Is Changing How We Travel Boeing's Infamous 737 MAX Is Back—Here’s What You Should Know Secret's Out! Booking a Private Flight Isn't as Pricey as You Probably Think The Six Biggest U.S. Airlines Lost a Combined $34 Billion in 2020 LA's Long-Awaited Movie History Museum Is Finally Ready for Its Closeup America's Newest Budget Airline Just Launched With Fares Under $20