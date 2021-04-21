Travelers Can Now Book a COVID-19 Test Through United Airlines

United is more than ready to get travelers back up in the air—in fact, it's actively making travel easier for its passengers. Now, through the airline's Travel-Ready Center, which is available both online and in-app, passengers on upcoming United flights can discover entry requirements for destinations worldwide and make appointments for COVID-19 tests.

"We continue to look for innovative solutions that make travel easier and safer for our customers and employees," United's chief customer officer Toby Enqvist said in a statement. "This new feature enables customers to travel with confidence knowing they can quickly locate a testing provider if they need one, schedule an appointment, and get the results they need—all within the United Travel-Ready Center experience."

The airline has partnered with the TrustAssure network to provide access to these appointments, which can be made at more than 200 locations across the country (right now, the primary focus is on United's hub cities of Chicago, Houston, New York/Newark, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, but the network is expanding rapidly). If you schedule your appointment through the Travel-Ready Center, your results will automatically be uploaded to the site and validated to give you travel clearance.

The debut of the new feature coincides with the launch of United's new routes to Croatia, Greece, and Iceland—three countries that are permitting vaccinated Americans to enter. Over the last month, United reports a 61 percent increase in searches for flights to those destinations.

"As countries around the world begin the process of reopening, leisure travelers are eager to take a long-awaited getaway to new international destinations," Patrick Quayle, United's vice president of international network and alliances, said in a statement.

And United is certainly eager to facilitate those trips.