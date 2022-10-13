United Airlines Will Fly to Three New International Cities in 2023

It looks like Delta Air Lines isn't the only airline prepping for international travel next year. On Wednesday, United Airlines announced its summer 2023 schedule, and it's excellent news for those seeking a European vacation.

Starting next year, the Chicago-based airline will expand its transatlantic service by offering flights to three new cities in Europe and the United Arab Emirates. In partnership with Emirates, United will introduce nonstop, daily flights to Dubai from Newark Liberty International Airport on March 25, making it the only airline in the U.S. to provide nonstop service to the UAE's most populous city.

For the first time since 2019, United will also start flying to Stockholm, with service between the Swedish capital and Newark beginning May 27. Meanwhile, Malaga, Spain will be a brand-new destination for United, which will commence flights to the coastal Andalusian city on May 31; planes will operate out of Newark three times a week.

Additionally, United announced four new daily flights to the airline's more popular European destinations: San Francisco to Rome, Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Shannon, Ireland; O'Hare to Barcelona; and Washington Dulles International Airport to Berlin. Each of these flights will kick off on May 25.

The airline will also be expanding its service to London and Paris. Starting March 25, it will offer two daily flights between Los Angeles and Heathrow Airport, and on June 2, it will have twice-a-day flights between Washington Dulles and Charles de Gaulle.

"Next summer United is offering the best of both worlds: we're making it easier for our customers to visit the most popular cities in Europe, but we're also expanding our reach to give travelers access to new places they haven't yet experienced," said Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of global network planning and alliances at United. "We expect another busy summer for international travel and are proud to build on our industry-leading global network to offer our customers the widest range of destinations and most convenient travel options."