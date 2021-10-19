United Airlines Will Launch Routes to 5 Brand-New Destinations in 2022

It's sometimes been tough to feel optimistic about future travel at the moment, but United Airlines sure has a rosy outlook on the future of air travel. The Chicago-based carrier has taken giant steps forward in recent months, including ordering hundreds of new planes and planning 3,500 domestic flights for December. It just unveiled yet another surprise for travelers: the largest-ever expansion of its transatlantic route network, including flights to five new destinations that have never been served by any U.S. airlines.

United hinted at the announcement on Wednesday, posting a video on social media filled with clues about their 2022 routes. The minute-long clip drops subtle hints like airport codes, flags, and even a crossword puzzle that supposedly reveal the new destinations—it's fun but honestly kind of impossible to figure out (and we heard it involves a lot of math, so...pass.). Luckily, the airline officially announced the routes on Thursday using actual words; we've broken all the new routes and other changes down for you below:

Amman, Jordan

The first of the new routes will be a flight from Washington, D.C., to Amman, Jordan, set to launch on May 5. Amman is famous for its historical and natural attractions, including Petra, the Dead Sea, and the Wadi Rum desert. Upon launching, United will be the only North American airline flying direct to Jordan’s capital city, operating three times a week on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane.

Ponta Delgada, Azores, Portugal

In recent years, the Azores have emerged as a popular travel destination, but getting to the islands has been famously tricky for Americans. United hopes to make things easier with daily non-stop flights from Newark to Ponta Delgada (the archipelago's capital city) starting May 13. The six-hour flight will take place on a brand-new Boeing 737 Max 8 plane featuring "enhanced" seatback entertainment with Bluetooth connectivity.

Bergen, Norway

Famous for its storybook charm, gorgeous surrounding fjords, and Northern Lights viewing opportunities, Bergen is another popular-yet-hard-to-reach destination. Beginning May 20, United will become the only U.S. carrier to fly to Bergen from the States, offering three-times-weekly service on a Boeing 757-200.

Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain

United will launch flights three times a week between Newark and Palma de Mallorca in Spain's Balearic Islands on June 2—just in time for summer vacation. Operated by a Boeing 767-300ER, this will be the first and only flight between the U.S. and Mallorca.

Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain

If you need even more Spanish beaches to visit next summer, United’s new flight from Newark to Tenerife has you covered. Starting June 9, this will be the only direct route between North America and the Canary Islands with three times weekly service on a Boeing 757-200.

Expanded European Service

In addition to the five exciting new destinations, United’s transatlantic expansion includes new routes to existing cities in Europe: daily flights between Denver and Munich; daily flights between Chicago and Milan; daily flights between Washington, D.C., and Berlin; and an additional daily flight from Newark to both Dublin and Rome.

Relaunch of Long-Haul Routes

United had to put several of its long-haul routes on pause during the pandemic. Given the current increase in vaccination rates and border openings, the airline plans to sell them again. These itineraries will commence beginning in the spring of 2022: flights from Los Angeles, Newark, and Washington, D.C. to Tokyo-Haneda by March 26; daily flights between Chicago and Zurich on April 23; an additional daily flight from Newark to Frankfurt on April 23; daily flights between Newark and Nice on April 29; and daily flights between San Francisco and Bangalore on May 26.

All in all, it looks like everything will be coming up United in 2022.

