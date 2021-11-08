Travel News Air Travel United Just Dropped a Daylight Saving Flash Sale With Flights As Low As $39 Hurry! You'll need to book today By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara on 11/08/21 Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking on 11/08/21 Share Pin Email Massimo Insabato / Getty Images In addition to gaining an extra hour of sleep this weekend, travelers may have just gained an incredible deal on their next vacation. That's because United Airlines is celebrating the arrival of daylight saving time by doing more than just turning back the clock: The carrier announced that it has turned back the price of fares for some of its most popular routes. In a surprise announcement on Sunday, the airline dropped a flash sale offering one-way domestic fares in basic economy to sunny destinations like Palm Springs, Las Vegas, and more for as little as $39. A truly perfect way to shake off those gloomy, earlier-than-usual sunsets! Frequent flyers looking for an opportunity to burn through some of their miles are also in luck: The same fares are available to nab for just 5,900 miles one way. Those miles will come along with taxes and fees that begin at $5.60. The best part? The sale includes flights for travel anytime between Nov. 21 through Mar. 9, 2022, so no need for a last-minute scramble—you'll have plenty of time to plan ahead. Alas, not all good things last forever: The sale ends today at midnight CST, and United has noted that flights for this deal are capacity controlled, with destinations available on a first-come, first-served basis. It's the perfect time to make the most of that extra hour and book a ticket. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Southwest Just Dropped a Buy One, Get One Free Deal—But You Need to Act Fast Airline Ticketing Policies for Traveling With a Baby A Review of JetBlue's New Transatlantic Mint Class on the Airbus A321LR Is Duty-Free Shopping Still a Good Value? 7 Best Best Airlines in the US Air Travel Is Back—Here's What You Need to Know About Flying This Summer Secret's Out! Booking a Private Flight Isn't as Pricey as You Probably Think The 9 Best Car Rental Companies of 2021 A Recent Overbooked Flight Ended up Costing Delta $180,000 I Flew America's Brand New Low-Cost Airline. Here's What It's Like This Top Airline Now Offers Free Chauffeurs for Its Economy Passengers On Emirates, Economy Passengers Can Pay to Keep Their Row Empty The 9 Best Disposable Cameras of 2021 How Flash Sales Can Boost Your Points and Miles This Company Plans to Fly Anywhere in the World in Four Hours—for Only $100 As Air Travel Begins To Rebound, Airlines Are Already Making Big Changes