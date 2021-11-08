United Just Dropped a Daylight Saving Flash Sale With Flights As Low As $39

In addition to gaining an extra hour of sleep this weekend, travelers may have just gained an incredible deal on their next vacation. That's because United Airlines is celebrating the arrival of daylight saving time by doing more than just turning back the clock: The carrier announced that it has turned back the price of fares for some of its most popular routes.

In a surprise announcement on Sunday, the airline dropped a flash sale offering one-way domestic fares in basic economy to sunny destinations like Palm Springs, Las Vegas, and more for as little as $39. A truly perfect way to shake off those gloomy, earlier-than-usual sunsets! Frequent flyers looking for an opportunity to burn through some of their miles are also in luck: The same fares are available to nab for just 5,900 miles one way. Those miles will come along with taxes and fees that begin at $5.60.

The best part? The sale includes flights for travel anytime between Nov. 21 through Mar. 9, 2022, so no need for a last-minute scramble—you'll have plenty of time to plan ahead.

Alas, not all good things last forever: The sale ends today at midnight CST, and United has noted that flights for this deal are capacity controlled, with destinations available on a first-come, first-served basis. It's the perfect time to make the most of that extra hour and book a ticket.

