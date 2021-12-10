United’s Latest App Update Will Help Save You From Your Middle Seat Woes

Major flight delays and sprinting through the airport terminals to make a connecting flight are just a few of our least favorite things when flying. And for most people, being stuck in a middle seat can be added to that list. But United Airlines just released a new feature that should cut down on cramped, uncomfortable flights.

As part of a major app update this week, United will now send push notifications to travelers with middle seats, letting them know when a better seat (i.e. a window or aisle) becomes available. After receiving the alert, travelers can manually make the seat change by logging into their accounts. The update is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store,

But that's not the only change United made to its app. For iPhone users, travelers now have the option to enter a passcode to access their MileagePlus accounts, in the event that Face ID authentication fails when wearing a mask. Android users, on the other hand, will find a new "Recommended destinations section" to inspire future trips.

The United app, which was redesigned in October 2020, makes updates about every month and even won a Webby award this year in the “People’s Voice” category for Best Travel Apps.

Just last month, additional app features included the ability to upload documents for any flights requiring proof of vaccination or test results. And iPhone users who have their vaccination card saved in their Wallet or Health app can seamlessly share that info in United’s Travel-Ready Center.

While many of United’s app updates relate to safety and comfort, it also comes in handy for food and beverage. For select flights, travelers can pre-order snacks and drinks from five days to 24 hours prior to departure.