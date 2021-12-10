Travel News Tech & Gear United’s Latest App Update Will Help Save You From Your Middle Seat Woes Hate middle seats? Then you’ll want to update your app ASAP By Patrice J. Williams Patrice J. Williams Instagram LinkedIn Temple University Patrice J. Williams is a travel and style content creator, fact-checker and author of the thrift shopping book Looking Fly on a Dime. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Updated on 12/10/21 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email FG Trade / Getty Images Major flight delays and sprinting through the airport terminals to make a connecting flight are just a few of our least favorite things when flying. And for most people, being stuck in a middle seat can be added to that list. But United Airlines just released a new feature that should cut down on cramped, uncomfortable flights. As part of a major app update this week, United will now send push notifications to travelers with middle seats, letting them know when a better seat (i.e. a window or aisle) becomes available. After receiving the alert, travelers can manually make the seat change by logging into their accounts. The update is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, But that's not the only change United made to its app. For iPhone users, travelers now have the option to enter a passcode to access their MileagePlus accounts, in the event that Face ID authentication fails when wearing a mask. Android users, on the other hand, will find a new "Recommended destinations section" to inspire future trips. The United app, which was redesigned in October 2020, makes updates about every month and even won a Webby award this year in the “People’s Voice” category for Best Travel Apps. Just last month, additional app features included the ability to upload documents for any flights requiring proof of vaccination or test results. And iPhone users who have their vaccination card saved in their Wallet or Health app can seamlessly share that info in United’s Travel-Ready Center. While many of United’s app updates relate to safety and comfort, it also comes in handy for food and beverage. For select flights, travelers can pre-order snacks and drinks from five days to 24 hours prior to departure. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The 9 Best Golf GPS Watches of 2021 The 8 Best Travel Adapters of 2021 These Countries Are Allowing Vaccinated Travelers to Visit The Best Food Apps for Travelers The 8 Best Golf GPS Apps of 2021 Secret's Out! Booking a Private Flight Isn't as Pricey as You Probably Think The Best Free Apps for Staying in Touch While You Travel Snag the best air fares using these online booking websites. 10 Ways to Use Less Mobile Data When You Travel 7 Gadgets for Communicating While Off the Grid Make the Most of Your Manhattan Experience with Essential NYC Apps How to Skip the Lines at Disneyland - Fastpass and MaxPass Tips How to Get Around Montreal Use These Apps to Get Around New York City Like a Pro The 8 Best Online Travel Agencies of 2021 Use These Websites to Land the Best Seats When You Fly