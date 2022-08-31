Here's What to Know About the United Airlines and Emirates Codeshare

Two of the aviation world's largest international networks are set to unite—pun intended. Chicago-based United Airlines plans to launch a codeshare partnership with Emirates in the next few weeks, sending official invitations to a Washington, D.C. event, hosted by Scott Kirby, United's CEO, and Tim Clark, the president of Emirates.

This partnership between the airlines will not only expand United's reach into the Middle East and Emirates' routes in the U.S., but it will also give passengers access to more destinations. Two notable routes United might be gaining via the codeshare, as reported by The Air Current, will be flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Milan and flights from Newark Liberty International Airport to Athens.

The company's Twitter account has dropped hints about the future partnership, mentioning a "hang(ar) out" on Sept. 14.

The news comes on the heels of some U.S.-based carrier's attempts to limit the growth of a trio of Middle Eastern carriers, including Emirates and Qatar Airways, as the American airlines felt the government-backed local airlines were creating an imbalance in supply and demand.

"Those airlines aren't airlines," said Oscar Munoz, United's then-CEO, in 2017. "They're international branding vehicles for their countries." Both United and Delta eliminated flight routes to Dubai during the dispute.

But the new codeshare agreement is just another sign that airlines are patching things up with the Middle Eastern carriers—almost every American carrier now has a partner in the region, minus Delta. (American and Qatar Airways are both members of the Oneworld Alliance, while the former also launched a flight from its New York hub to Doha's Hamad International Airport this summer.)

More details about the partnership are still to come, but it seems likely that United loyalists with hordes of United MileagePlus miles would be able to use their miles to book Emirates' top-tier cabin—a bucket list experience for virtually every flier. We'll keep our fingers crossed.