TripSavvy Travel News UNESCO Adds 39 Traditions to Its Intangible Cultural Heritage List The list now includes truffle hunting, Islamic calligraphy, and Haitian soup

UNESCO, which recognizes global traditions as well as World Heritage Sites like Yellowstone National Park and the Great Wall of China, just made a major update to its Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage. On Friday, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) added 39 traditions to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, a collection of practices and expressions that make a significant impact on the world. Likewise, the organization placed four items on its List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, which focuses specifically on practices that require urgent measures to keep alive. UNESCO also added four programs to the Register of Good Safeguarding Practices, a list that shares success stories from communities and governments that have overcome obstacles to achieve cultural preservation. The idea is for these examples to be used as models for developing countries to look to when faced with similar challenges. Although UNESCO’s cultural heritage list has long contained traditions like tango in Argentina and Neapolitan pizza in Italy, the new inscriptions draw attention to several countries that have never appeared on the index before Friday: Montenegro, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Congo, Denmark, Seychelles, the Federated States of Micronesia, Timor-Leste, Iceland, and Haiti. The intangible cultural heritage lists now feature a total of 630 elements corresponding to 140 countries. This latest update follows the organization's inscription of 34 new World Heritage Sites—including Padua's 14th-century fresco cycles and the French city of Nice—in July. Check out all of the new additions, along with their corresponding countries, below. Additions to the List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding Federated States of Micronesia: Carolinian wayfinding and canoe makingTimor-Leste: Tais, traditional textileEstonia: Building and use of expanded dugout boats in the Soomaa regionMali: Cultural practices and expressions linked to the “M’Bolon,” a traditional musical percussion instrument Additions to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity United Arab Emirates, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Republic of Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Morocco, Netherlands, Pakistan, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Spain, Syrian Arab Republic: Falconry, a living human heritage Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Sudan, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: Arabic calligraphy, knowledge, skills, and practicesDenmark; Finland; Iceland; Norway; Sweden: Nordic clinker boat traditionsDemocratic Republic of the Congo, Congo: Congolese rumbaPlurinational State of Bolivia: Grand Festival of TarijaBolivarian Republic of Venezuela: Festive cycle around the devotion and worship towards Saint John the BaptistEcuador: Pasillo, song, and poetryPanama: Dances and expressions associated with the Corpus Christi FestivityPeru: Pottery-related values, knowledge, lore, and practices of the Awajún peopleMalaysia: SongketIndonesia: GamelanThailand: Nora, dance drama in southern ThailandViet Nam: Art of Xòe dance of the Tai people in Viet NamIndia: Durga Puja in KolkataSri Lanka: Traditional craftsmanship of making Dumbara Ratā KalālaTurkmenistan: Dutar-making craftsmanship and traditional music performing art combined with singingSeychelles: MoutyaMadagascar: Malagasy Kabary, the Malagasy oratorical artSenegal: Ceebu Jën, a culinary art of Senegal Bahrain: FjiriIraq: Traditional craft skills and arts of Al-Naoor Palestine: The art of embroidery in Palestine, practices, skills, knowledge, and rituals Syrian Arab Republic: Al-Qudoud al-Halabiya Morocco: Tbourida Turkey: Hüsn-i Hat, traditional calligraphy in Islamic art in Turkey Finland: Kaustinen fiddle playing and related practices and expressions Denmark: Inuit drum dancing and singing Malta: L-Għana, a Maltese folksong tradition Portugal: Community festivities in Campo Maior Tajikistan: Falak Bulgaria: Visoko multipart singing from Dolen and Satovcha, South-western Bulgaria Ukraine: Ornek, a Crimean Tatar ornament, and knowledge about it Belgium: Namur stilt jousting Italy: Truffle hunting and extraction in Italy, traditional knowledge and practice Netherlands: Corso culture, flower, and fruit parades in the Netherlands Uzbekistan: Bakhshi art Montenegro: Cultural Heritage of Boka Navy Kotor: a festive representation of a memory and cultural identity Poland: Flower carpets tradition for Corpus Christi processions Haiti: Joumou soup Additions to the Register of Good Safeguarding Practices Philippines: The School of Living Traditions (SLT)Kyrgyzstan: Nomad games, rediscovering heritage, celebrating diversityIslamic Republic of Iran: National program to safeguard the traditional art of calligraphy in IranKenya: Success story of promoting traditional foods and safeguarding traditional foodways in Kenya Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. "43 Elements Inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists." December 16, 2021. 