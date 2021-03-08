UNESCO Inscribes 34 New World Heritage Sites

Since 1978, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has been bestowing the honor of "World Heritage Site" to destinations worldwide with extraordinary global significance. After the pandemic postponed 2020's deliberations, UNESCO's selection committee has met virtually to debate the latest contenders, ultimately voting to add a total of 34 properties to the prestigious list in 2021.

This year's inductees include 29 cultural sites ranging from a collection of spa towns in Europe to a historic train in Iran to an archaeoastronomical complex in Peru and five natural sites, including the Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex in Thailand.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site nomination process is arduous; many sites campaign for years before being designated, if they ever are. But the benefits that come with the honor are manifold, especially when it comes to preservation. UNESCO provides financial aid and expert resources to its collection of World Heritage Sites to help protect them for posterity.

But should a destination fail to preserve the qualities that earned it its World Heritage Site status, that status could be ripped away—which is exactly what happened to the British city of Liverpool this year. Delisting is rare, having only occurred on two (and a half) other occasions.

This combination of additions and subtractions means the current total of UNESCO World Heritage Sites sits at 1,154—check out the full list of newcomers below.