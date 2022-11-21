Under Canvas Introduces ULUM, a New Safari-Inspired Outdoor Resort Brand

The world of glamping is getting another luxury feather in its camp with the recent announcement by Under Canvas introducing ULUM, its new safari-inspired outdoor resort brand.

Debuting in March 2023, the brand’s first location will be ULUM Moab in Moab, Utah. ULUM Moab is carefully integrated into 200 acres of desert landscape, surrounded by 100-foot cliffs on three sides and opening to expansive views of Canyonlands National Park. Steps from the property is Looking Glass Arch, a natural rock arch and focal point around which the property was designed.

“ULUM introduces a higher level of comfort in nature, taking the very best of Under Canvas and adding refinements,” said Matt Gaghen, chief executive officer of Under Canvas. “Our tenure and reputation as leaders in the outdoor resort space—with more than a decade of experience

providing exceptional hospitality in remote environments—paired with heightened demand to explore amazing destinations like Moab made it the perfect time for us to introduce a new concept that will inspire both existing and new guests alike.”

The brand aims to provide an elevated design, outstanding hospitality, and sophisticated comfort amid nature. ULUM hopes to reflect the beauty of its natural surroundings with a focus on connection, well-being, and approachable adventure for travelers seeking to bridge luxury and comfort with the restorative values of nature.

Bailey Made / ULUM

Practically speaking, the new resort brand will offer all-suite, safari-inspired accommodation tents with the amenities of a luxury hotel, upscale dining, complimentary, wellness-focused programming, and access to a concierge.

Embracing the land's natural contours, ULUM Moab's spacious suite tents are integrated into the natural landscape for uninhibited views. They feature a bedroom with a king-size bed clothed in Parachute linens, custom branded robes, plus a living area with West Elm furnishings, including a queen-size sofa bed and lounge chairs. Tents will be equipped with evaporative cooling fans and wood stoves, and a barn door hides an ensuite bathroom with a rain shower, polished concrete sink, and Aesop bath products.

Nature-inspired, organic materials are used throughout the design, including local stone and natural wood. The resort's entry reveals a custom-crafted chandelier made entirely of ancient rock fragments from the site. Comfortable yet stylish custom furnishings provide a range of social seating in outdoor lounge areas, plus there are hot and cool dipping pools, fire pits, and a yoga deck.

Bailey Made / ULUM

Robust resort programming will include complimentary yoga, stargazing, onsite hiking, live music, and evening s’mores. For excursions, ULUM’s Adventure Concierge will connect guests with trusted local outfitters for white water rafting, rock climbing, guided national park tours, and local hikes.



Upon returning from a day of adventure, guests can expect high-quality and expertly-crafted

culinary offerings with elevated service. A seasonal menu highlighting Southwest-inspired flavors and sustainable ingredients is enhanced by craft cocktails using local flora such as sage, juniper, and prickly pear. In addition to a full breakfast and dinner menu in the restaurant, an onsite cafe will bring coffee culture to the outdoors with hot and cold espresso beverages, fresh juice, smoothies, and grab ‘n go lunch.

A cornerstone of the Under Canvas development ethos is the company’s mindful approach to sustainability, and ULUM is designed to minimize intrusion and maximize open space. Construction materials and tent and lobby furnishings include using thermally modified lumber, recycled paper board walls, shower basins, and sinks that employ carbon sequestration to minimize carbon footprint. Additionally, the resort utilizes International Dark Sky standards recognizing thoughtful development practices that mitigate light pollution and maximize the night sky. A partnership with Rivian brings electric vehicle chargers to the property.

Rates start at $549 per night.