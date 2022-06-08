This Two-Night Elvis Experience Treats You Like a Celebrity for Less Than $20

If you’ve been paying any attention to upcoming movie releases, you’ve heard about Baz Luhrmann’s latest display of luxury: the life story of Elvis Presley. To celebrate the upcoming film, Booking.com created the Ultimate Elvis Experience at Graceland, Elvis’ illustrious home.

For a mere $19.57 (a reference to the year that “Jailhouse Rock” hit number one on the Billboard country chart), you and a guest can live like Elvis during a two-day, two-night VIP stay at the Guest House at Graceland. The celebrity treatment starts when you leave the airport in a tricked-out vintage car that takes you to a themed suite complete with a cardboard cutout of the King himself, Elvis pillows, and several Elvis blankets.

Courtesy of Booking.com

The trip has a packed itinerary focusing on all things Elvis, including a welcome dinner at the Presley Motors Automobile Museum, an exclusive early screening of “ELVIS,” a tour of Graceland Mansion and Sun Studio, lunch at Arcade restaurant—where you can try a fried peanut butter and banana sandwich in Elvis’ favorite booth—dinner on Beale Street, and more.

The Ultimate Elvis Experience will happen for one weekend only, June 11-13. Booking opens June 9 at noon E.T. on the Booking.com website, but don’t wait too long! Only one lucky pair will be able to book the stay.

If you miss out but still want to visit Elvis’ childhood home, Booking.com offers stays at the Guest House and tours of Graceland Mansion all year.