You May Soon Be Able to Book Car Rentals, Hotels, and Train Tickets on Uber

Uber wants to be your go-to mobile platform for all things travel: The ride-share company will soon be adding trains and car rentals to its mobile app, making it easier than ever to plan a city excursion or backpacking trip.

The San Francisco-based provider will test its new offerings via a pilot program set in the U.K. this summer. Using the app, travelers will be able to reserve rental cars in addition to purchasing intercity rail and coach tickets.

"Everyone values the freedom to make travel arrangements in a simple and convenient way, which is why we're excited to become a one-stop shop for all your travel needs. You have been able to book rides, bikes, boat services, and scooters on the Uber app for a number of years, so adding trains and coaches is a natural progression," said Jamie Heywood, Uber's regional general manager of the U.K., Northern, and Eastern Europe.

While Uber is currently working to integrate trains and car rentals within the app, Heywood says that the company plans to give users the ability to book flights and hotels sometime this year, creating "a seamless door-to-door travel experience."

The news comes just one month after the ride-share company launched Uber Explore, enabling Uber users to book experiences (such as restaurant reservations and concerts) and read reviews through the app. Although Uber Explore is currently available only in 14 U.S. cities and Mexico City, the company plans to expand its services to other destinations within the next few months.