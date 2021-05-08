Travel News Safety & Insurance The U.S. Plans to Reopen to Tourists—as Long as They're Vaccinated President Biden hopes to jumpstart tourism while minding the virus Written by Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Stefanie Waldek Updated 08/05/21 Share Pin Email izusek / Getty Images The White House is developing plans to reopen the United States to international tourism, lifting bans on certain foreign travelers that have been in place since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. But, according to a report by Reuters, there's going to be a major stipulation— foreign visitors must be vaccinated, with rare exceptions. Currently, foreign travelers who have spent time in Brazil, China, India, Iran, Ireland, Europe's Schengen zone, South Africa, and the United Kingdom over the 14 days before entry to the U.S. are banned from entering the country. Unsurprisingly, those restrictions are detrimental to the international tourism industry in the U.S., which President Biden wants to jumpstart. Currently, many countries worldwide have loosened international travel restrictions, including bans on American travelers that were enacted when the U.S. was the epicenter of the pandemic. Now, U.S. is looking to do the same—but the COVID-19 delta variant has officials concerned about new outbreaks. Thus the Biden administration is balancing reopening the U.S. to international travelers with vaccination mandates for all foreign visitors, hoping to prevent the delta variation from spreading further within the country. The timeline on reopening—and the implementation of the vaccine mandate—is still unclear. Per Reuters, a White House official said that the U.S. will be taking "a phased approach" to the reopening and that interagency groups "are developing a policy and planning process to be prepared for when the time is right to transition to this new system." It's suspected to take weeks for any changes to take effect. The White House has also been in discussions with airlines about contract tracing for international travelers, which would be another measure to help prevent further coronavirus infections in the U.S. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Travelers Prohibited from Entry to the United States." April 30, 2021 Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Canada to Loosen Border Restrictions Next Month—as Long as You're Vaccinated What Travelers Should Know About the Delta Variant Here's What It's Like to Travel to France Right Now When Will My State Reopen? Dates for Every U.S. State Travel to North America: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Bali and Thailand Plan on Fully Reopening to Tourists by July The US Has Issued A "Do Not Travel" Advisory for the UK and Four Other Countries President Biden Reinstates COVID-19 Travel Bans Lifted by Trump Should You Travel to Europe Right Now? The CDC Just Eased COVID-19 Travel Recommendations for 61 Countries Travel to Africa and the Middle East: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Travel to Asia: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Vaccinated U.S. Citizens Can Likely Travel to Canada Soon Game On? Japan Says Olympics Will Still Be Held, Despite US Travel Alert Travel to Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific: A Reopening Timeline by Country Travel to Central and South America: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country