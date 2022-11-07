The Twin Fin Brings a Surf-Themed Hotel to Waikiki

There’s a newly renovated place to stay along the iconic coastline of Waikiki on Oahu: The Twin Fin opened on Nov. 2, 2022. The revitalized hotel, which transformed the old Aston Waikiki Beach Hotel, is now part of Highgate’s Hawaii collection of hotels and features refreshed guestrooms, an updated design, and a menu of experiences rooted in Hawaiian culture.

Just steps from the ocean, the hotel has front-row views overlooking the famous Waikiki Beach. The Twin Fin was named after a surfboard with two fins ideal for casual, playful, and cruisy surfing, and the hotel embraces Hawaii’s laidback surf culture.

Courtesy of The Twin Fin

“Cultivated in our backyard and shared by Duke Kahanamoku with the world, surfing is an intrinsic part of our identity. As we open the doors to The Twin Fin today, we invite guests to celebrate the spirit of Hawaii,” said Randy Diamond, Highgate's area managing director.

The property has 645 rooms, including 48 two- and three-bedroom suites. The redesigned guestrooms hint at mid-century modern design, while suites feature a contemporary aesthetic that celebrates modern surf culture. The vibrant blue tones of water are represented by the bold carpet, while energetic colors in the artwork and upholstered furniture pieces act like surfboards dotting the water. Rooms include thoughtful details like custom-printed surf ponchos and a custom Twin Fin-branded phone mount from Tenikle so guests can capture the highlights of their vacation from all angles.

Courtesy of The Twin Fin

Once they leave their room, guests can lounge on the pool deck with six new and colorful cabanas and check out a rotating series of DJs and musicians in the evenings. On the 21st floor is the Coconut Club, where guests can enjoy panoramic views with their daily breakfast. Ready to hit the beach? The resort amenity fee includes credits for Waikiki Beach Candy that guests can redeem for beach rentals like surfboards, paddleboards, and beach chairs. Beyond the beach, cultural programming at the hotel includes "talk story" sessions, star gazing activities, and more.

Perhaps not surprisingly, surfing is a theme throughout the hotel, as is sustainability—particularly concerning protecting the world's oceans. Surfers will love seeing a large-scale video wall in the lobby with real-time surf conditions streamed through Surfline, the world's leading wave forecasting and surf reports company. In addition, a Surfline in-room channel offers surf content to hotel guests, plus all guests receive a one-month free trial of Surfline's Premium subscriber experience to use before, during, or after their stay.

Courtesy of The Twin Fin

Custom artwork for the hotel was designed by Kamea Hadar from the artist collective Pow! Wow! and features a collection of ocean-inspired installations and large-scale murals. Six custom surfboards painted by three Pow! Wow! artists are also on display in public spaces. In addition, local artist Dane Nishikawa is working in partnership with ocean-saving organization Parley for the Oceans to create an oversized, interactive wave-like art that features ocean plastic, post-consumer plastic from the island, and Albizia wood, an invasive species to Hawaii. A further partnership with the hotel and Parley resulted in no single-use plastics at the hotel, and the hotel will host educational programs and talks featuring Parley guest speakers. They will also conduct a five-part beach cleanup series over the next year.

Rates start at $239 per night. Travelers can currently book the Escape to Twin Fin introductory offer and save 20 percent on stays of three nights or longer. To book a room and for more information, visit Twin Fin's website.